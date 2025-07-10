Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa addresses claims she’s pregnant with boyfriend Chris Hughes’ baby

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa has responded to claims she’s pregnant with Chris Hughes’ baby.

Reality star Chris, 32, and US star JoJo, 22, made headlines this year following their stint on the ITV show. Their close friendship got plenty of people talking, and in June, the pair finally confirmed they were together.

And now, JoJo – who found fame on Dance Moms – has addressed the pregnancy claims.

Is a baby Chris and JoJo on the way? (Credit: ITV)

JoJo Siwa on pregnancy rumours after Chris Hughes romance

Recently, rumours started to swirl that JoJo was pregnant with Chris’ baby. The singer shared a video on her TikTok and Chris appeared to affectionately stroke JoJo’s stomach. And it didn’t take long to send their fans into a frenzy with plenty predicting a pregnancy.

However, JoJo has now addressed the speculation that she is expecting a baby…

Taking to her TikTok, JoJo uploaded a video of her taking part in the ‘2 truths and a lie’ challenge. In the clip, the TV star posed on a chair while her new song, a cover of the classic Bette Davis Eyes, played in the background.

She shared a video to TikTok (Credit: TikTok)

JoJo’s fans react

The text on screen read: “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with two truths and a lie. Which is the lie?”

The options were: ‘I’ve never smoked a cigarette’, ‘I’m pregnant’, and ‘This song comes out on Spotify on Friday.’

JoJo captioned the video: “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie, which is the lie?”

Immediately, fans rushed to the comments section, with one person writing: “Not you egging on the pregnant rumours. You’re too funny.”

Someone else added: “Real ones know #2 is the lie.” A third also penned: “Anyone that knows you, know you play with your audience. Number two is the lie. Bette Davis is def coming out on Spotify this Friday.”

Another fan chimed in: “Haters gonna hate, but she just laughs it off.”

However, JoJo didn’t actually confirm or deny the rumours that she’s expecting…

The pair grew close on CBB (Credit: ITV)

JoJo and Chris’ romance – and her baby plans

JoJo and Chris appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, and there was a lot of speculation regarding their relationship status.

When they were in the house, they were very cosy, but JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. However, the pair broke-up at the after-party.

JoJo and Chris then started spending a lot of time together, and they have now become more than friends – despite the 10-year age difference.

She even recently teased baby her plans.

In a recent interview with Capital Buzz, JoJo opened up about the baby names she has chosen for when she has kids. The pop star previously revealed that ‘Freddie, Eddie and Teddy’ were her dream baby names. She even has the two names tattooed on her arm.

However, when asked if they are still the monikers she’s picked for her children, she replied: “Absolutely not. Got a new name for children, and I think it’s Silver, Silver Siwa.”

Time will tell, we guess…!

Read more: Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa reportedly in talks for ITV reality show after finding love on Celebrity Big Brother

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.