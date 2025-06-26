CBB star JoJo Siwa teases baby plans after confirming Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her plans for motherhood just weeks after confirming her romance with Chris Hughes.

Reality star Chris, 32, and US star JoJo, 22, made headlines this year following their stint on the Celebrity Big Brother. Their close friendship got plenty of people talking – something they addressed on This Morning where they revealed that they were “platonic soulmates”.

However, after much speculation surrounding their relationship status, JoJo and Chris finally confirmed they were together earlier this month.

And now, just weeks after going official, JoJo has dropped a major baby bombshell…

The pair recently confirmed their romance (Credit: ITV)

JoJo Siwa’s baby plans after confirming Chris Hughes romance

In a recent interview with Capital Buzz, JoJo opened up about the baby names she has chosen for when she has kids.

The pop star previously revealed that ‘Freddie, Eddie and Teddy’ were her dream baby names. She even has the two names tattooed on her arm.

Got a new name for children

However, when asked if they are still the monikers she’s picked for her children, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

Referencing the lyrics to her hit Karma, JoJo added: “I was a bad girl, did some bad things and that was naming children.”

She then shared: “Got a new name for children, and I think it’s Silver, Silver Siwa.”

JoJo has opened up about her plans to be a mum (Credit: ITV)

‘I cannot wait to be a mom’

Meanwhile JoJo also previously revealed that her biggest dream is to become a mother one day.

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many!” she told The Biggest Podcast Ever.

JoJo added: “I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early – but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”

One day I want to have a great little family

The singer also shared in 2024 that she had a “sperm donor lined up” as she gushed about the idea of being a parent.

“I cannot wait to have kids,” she told E! News at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

“One day I want to have a great little family.”

JoJo continued: “I got my three kids’ names picked out — Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient.”

JoJo and Chris’ romance

JoJo’s baby bombshell comes amid her romance with Chris.

The pair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, and there was a lot of speculation regarding their relationship status.

When they were in the house, they were very cosy, but JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. However, the pair broke-up at the after-party.

JoJo and Chris then started spending a lot of time together, and they have now become more than friends – despite the 10-year age difference.

