Coronation Street fans predict Aadi Alahan will die as spoilers reveal LSD party chaos

New Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Aadi Alahan throws a party that gets out of hand, but will he die?

Aadi’s party turns into a nightmare when Brody brings LSD in a bid to make some money.

When someone ends up taking the LSD without knowing, it’s not long before the police are on the scene.

Aadi’s party turns into a disaster (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Aadi LSD nightmare

Next week, Aadi Alahan tries to freshen up his reputation by hosting a party for his friends.

However, the midsummer event turns into chaos when Brody turns up trying to sell LSD.

Aadi kicks Brody Michaelis out but takes the LSD off him, but then Summer encourages Nina and Aadi to have some with her.

Aadi leaves his cup unattended though as he goes to deal with an incident. When he returns, his LSD has gone…

With someone taking the LSD without knowing, their condition worsens. Lauren leaves the party feeling unwell and soon faces her worst nightmare.

Summer and Nina then head to Roy’s Rolls and cling onto each other as police sirens are heard nearby…

Will Aadi die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Aadi Alahan will die

With actor Adam Hussain set to leave the soap soon, fans are now fearing that Aadi will die as part of this storyline.

Over on X, one Coronation Street fan shared: “Out of all those characters Aadi is leaving so it’s safe to assume that he’s the one left for dead?”

Another added: “Looking forward to next week’s Corrie. A party with devastating consequences. I wonder if it will be Aadi who dies as it’s been confirmed that Adam Hussain is leaving?”

A third commented: “Aadi running (or being chased) through the factory in next week’s Corrie. His exit is definitely happening then.”

It’s not looking too good for Aadi, but could fans be right? Will his exit see him go out in a body bag?

