Strictly stars share their congratulations as Neil Jones celebrates daughter’s christening

Strictly fans rushed to support Neil Jones after he celebrated his daughter Havana’s christening.

The pro dancer is a proud dad to two-year-old Havana, whom he shares with Love Island star Chyna Mills. Since Havana was born, Neil and Chyna have been keeping their fans regularly updated on the new chapter in their lives.

And recently, the pair – who got together in 2022 – marked a major family milestone.

He shares his daughter with Chyna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly’s Neil Jones reveals sweet family news

On Monday (December 8) Neil – who is appearing on the 2025 Strictly Christmas special – took to his Instagram and shared a slew of adorable snaps from daughter Havana’s christening.

One photo showed the tot surrounded by her godparents, which included Neil’s Strictly co-star Lauren Oakley. The post was captioned: “Havana’s christening. Such a special day surrounded by the people who love her most.

“Thank you to her amazing godparents, and to our friends and my family for being there to celebrate our baby girl! Our hearts are so full.”

Neil is a firm favourite on the show(Credit: BBC)

Neil supported by fans

As expected, Neil’s fans and Strictly co-stars flooded the comments section with well-wishes and support.

Show judge Motsi Mabuse said: “Angel,” while Janette Manrara gushed: “The cutest!” Godmother Lauren Oakley also penned: “Love her so much. A beautiful day.”

Meanwhile, one fan declared: “The last pic but also all pics. Havana is so adorable. Congrats on her Baptism. So sweet.”

Someone else wrote: “Aww congrats to you and your family- Havana is so adorable.”

Neil’s career news

Neil’s family milestone comes days after he revealed some exciting career news away from Strictly Come Dancing.

In an Instagram post, Neil confirmed his new role in an upcoming pantomime. Alongside a video of Neil decked out in his costume, he wrote in the caption: “The news is out.”

He explained: “I’m playing the Villainous Abanazar in the pantomime Aladdin at the Middleton Arena from Sunday 21st December until Monday 29th December.”

“Tickets are on sale now so go get yours and feel free to come and boooooo me, I dare you.”

Fans were over the moon to hear about Neil’s new role. In the comments section, one person said: “Aw good luck Neil you will be brilliant.” Another added: “Can’t imagine you being a baddie! Well done.”

