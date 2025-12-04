Neil Jones had his Strictly co-stars cheering after he shared some exciting career news away from the BBC show.

Dancer Neil – who is appearing on the 2025 Strictly Christmas special – joined the glitzy series back 2016. And over the years, he’s been partnered with the likes of Alex Scott and Toyah Wilcox.

This year though, Neil failed to land a partner on the latest series – much to fans’ heartbreak. However, recently Neil had some bigs news to share with his loyal legion of fans.

Strictly’s Neil Jones reveals major career news

On Thursday (December 4), Strictly star Neil took to his Instagram and confirmed his new role in an upcoming pantomime. Alongside a video of Neil decked out in his costume, he wrote in the caption: “The news is out.”

He explained: “I’m playing the Villainous Abanazar in the pantomime Aladdin at the Middleton Arena from Sunday 21st December until Monday 29th December.

“Tickets are on sale now so go get yours and feel free to come and boooooo me, I dare you.”

‘Good luck Neil’

As expected, fans were over the moon to hear about Neil’s new role. In the comments section, one person said: “Aw good luck Neil you will be brilliant.” Another added: “Can’t imagine you being a baddie! Well done.”

His Strictly Come Dancing co-stars also applauded Neil with Nikita Kuzmin commenting: “Go on Jonezy.” Kai Widdrington also gushed: “I was sold before I even turned the sound on.” Lauren Oakley wrote: “Yes Neil!!!”

Neil snubbed from Strictly 2025

When it was announced that Neil didn’t have a partner on this year’s Strictly, it’s fair to say fans were left gutted. What’s more, Neil himself has poked fun at the BBC’s decision to bench him in a cheeky Instagram video shared in September.

He is seen attempting to throw a pen into a cup in the clip, captioned: “If I get the pen in the cup I will get a celeb partner this year.” He then throws the pen in the complete opposite direction of the cup.

Neil also wrote: “It’s all jokes and giggles and no matter with or without a partner I just love being part of @bbcstrictly so thank you for all your love. But come on tell me who’s your favourite couple?”

