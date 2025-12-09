Neil Jones’ fiancée Chyna Mills reveals shock family feud as she shares allegations against mother-in-law

Neil Jones fiancée Chyna Mills has hit out at her mother-in-law, claiming she has experienced “bullying, racism and constant disrespect” from her.

27-year-old Chyna and 43-year-old Neil – who has a partner on this year’s Christmas Strictly special – have been together since August 2022, after Neil messaged her on Instagram after watching her on Love Island. Then, in April 2023, the pair announced their engagement, and that they were having a baby.

Neil and Chyna welcomed their daughter, Havana, in late 2023. And, earlier this week, they revealed they had held a baptism for her, with Neil’s family appearing to be absent. Now, Chyna has revealed her side of the story…

Chyna has hit out at her mother-in-law (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Chyna accuses Neil’s mum of ‘bullying’ in new family feud

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chyna alleged to her followers that “enough was enough” and she needed to speak out about what she claims has been happening.

She claimed: “It’s heartbreaking when people try to ruin the most beautiful moments in my daughter’s life. I have faced bullying, racism and constant disrespect from a so-called MIL [mother-in-law] since the moment I met her.

“This year, I decided enough was enough and gave her the chance to speak about whatever one sided issue she had. Of course, I was ignored.

“I have done everything I could to build relationships, yet nothing was ever reciprocated.”

Chyna posted a lengthy message on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Chyna went on to allege that certain family members chose not to attend her daughter’s baptism due to the ongoing issues.

“Havana’s baptism was a special day, and his family chose not to attend out of loyalty to her and they refuse to acknowledge what has unfolded over the past few years. That’s on them. But I won’t accept negative comments or false narratives on my baby girl’s special moments. All that matters is Havana being surrounded by love. Her happiness always comes first. Always.”

Neil and Chyna’s rep had nothing more to add when contacted for comment.

They welcomed their daughter in 2023 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Havana’s baptism took place a few days ago

The claims come after some family members were notably absent from Neil Jones and Chyna Mills’ daughters baptism.

Just yesterday (December 8), Neil and Chyna took to Instagram to share a joint post, including a bunch of adorable snaps from Havana’s christening.

And one photo in particular showed the youngster with her godparents, which included Neil’s Strictly co-star Lauren Oakley. The post was accompanied with the caption: “Havana’s christening. Such a special day surrounded by the people who love her the most.”

Reading between the lines, the signs were perhaps there that something was bubbling underneath the surface, though, as Chyna thanked “my family for being there”.

She added: “Thank you to her amazing godparents, and to our friends and my family for being there to celebrate our baby girl! Our hearts are so full.”

Read more: Strictly star Motsi Mabuse’s swipe at Neil Jones leaves viewers in stitches

What do you think about Neil Jones’ fiancée Chyna Mills speaking out against his mum? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!