The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special looks set to be a good one, with the full line-up finally confirmed.

Those competing are: Melanie Blatt, Scarlett Moffatt, Nicholas Bailey, Babatunde Aleshe, Brian McFadden, and Jodie Ounsley.

While the Christmas special is only meant to be a bit of festive fun (and a means for interested celebs to dip their toes in before signing up for a full series), it is still, fundamentally, a competition.

With that in mind, bookies have been crunching the numbers — here’s what they reveal…Which celebrity will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Melanie is the frontrunner. (Image: Splash News)

Strictly Christmas Special odds

According to SportCasting, Melanie Blatt and partner Kai Widdrington are favourites to win, with 2/1 odds. This is because, as a SportsCasting spokesperson notes, “she could move during her All Saints days, where choreography was a big part of the group’s performances.”

Scarlett Moffatt, along with partner Vito Coppola, is right behind with 3/1 odds. Her “background in ballroom competitions, something she has previously spoken about, [gives] her an added edge in the betting,” the spokesperson explains.

As for the rest of the lineup, there’s no clear dancing experience, meaning that, while outliers, they aren’t too far behind.

Nicholas Bailey and Luba Mushtuk have odds of 9/2. Babatunde Aleshe and Nancy Xu have odds of 5/1, Brian McFadden and Michelle Tsiakkas have the same odds, while Jodie Ounsley, who is partnered with Neil Jones, has winning odds of 6/1.

While Melanie and Scarlett have a slight advantage, the odds overall suggest that anything could happen, with the spokesperson saying they indicate that “there is no clear runaway favourite this year”.

What about the main show?

George is still the one to beat. (Image: BBC)

After Blackpool Week, the odds on who will win the main Strictly dramatically shifted.

In odds provided by SportsCasting, George Clarke and Alexis Warr remain first in like to win, with odds of 10/11.

However, Karen Carney and Carlos Gu dramatically turned the tide after scoring a 39 for their paso doble. Their odds now sit at 7/4.

Meanwhile, despite scoring a perfect 40, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones have slipped to third place, with spokesperson Shane Orton suggesting that viewers “may be leaning toward a winner without professional dance training.”

