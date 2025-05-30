ITV handed warning over Alison Hammond’s future as she confirms new show

ITV have been given a warning as Alison Hammond bags another new show – on another channel.

Alison Hammond has been on our TV screens quite a lot recently. And it seems that is unlikely to stop anytime soon. And a PR expert has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that ITV may be worried.

It’s been confirmed that Alison will be on our screens again very soon, hosting a brand-new Channel 4 show, Your Song. But with her career skyrocketing on multiple different channels, ITV may be hit by another huge loss.

What is Alison Hammond new show?

Channel 4’s Your Song will be a show fronted by Alison Hammond to celebrate those who love singing – but may not be the best at doing it.

The show aims to celebrate the stories which music tells, not just how talented someone is.

Alison confirmed the news today on her Instagram by posting a video, announcing the show.

She captioned the post: “Some songs are more than just music. They are memories, milestones and magic. I am beyond excited to share ‘Your Song’, my brand new show with Channel 4. We’re celebrating the tunes that tell your story and trust me, it’s a beautiful ride.”

The initial reaction to the show has been positive, with fans congratulating her on the new gig. But it seems ITV should maybe be worried, as this is now her third show on Channel 4.

Alison already appears on Channel 4’s Bake Off, and usually features on Celebrity Gogglebox. And now she also has her BBC show Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend.

While she does still regularly present This Morning, the only other ITV show she has is For The Love of Dogs.

Should ITV be worried?

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, PR expert Fiona Harold told us that ITV has a right to be concerned. And that Alison seems unstoppable at the minute.

ITV have recently lost Holly Willoughby, as now is her first time in 21 years that she hasn’t had a show on the channel. So, if Alison’s career continues the way it is, she may go the same direction.

Fiona told us: “Alison Hammond’s career is soaring with the news that she’s fronting a new Channel 4 show. She has become one of the most popular presenters on our screens, and one of the highest paid, reportedly earning a five-figure sum a week.

“ITV may well be worried as she doesn’t have an exclusive contract with the channel or This Morning.”

Fiona explained that Alison has become a “national treasure” and has been a “favourite” with the British public ever since she appeared on Big Brother in 2002.

As for Alison’s success, Fiona said: “She has been training for this since she was 11, and started attending drama classes. Her family couldn’t afford to send her to drama school. So, it is great to see her perseverance paying off and achieving her dream.”

So, while there is a chance her future may not be with ITV, Fiona believes “there is no limit” to what she can do next.

