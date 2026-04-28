Katie Price ‘genuinely shaken’ over new husband Lee’s ‘lies’: ‘It’s made her stop and reassess everything’

Katie Price has reportedly been left “shaken” after new husband Lee Andrew’s alleged lie has come to light.

In January, The Pricey tied-the-knot with businessman Lee. The former glamour model claims to have wed Lee in Dubai having only met him for the first time the week before.

Since then, their marriage has been hit with false pregnancy claims and a lot of controversy. And now, it’s been claimed Katie has been forced to “stop and reassess everything”.

Lee Andrews became the fourth husband of Katie Price earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s shock after Lee Andrews’ ‘lie’

Since getting married, Katie and Lee have rarely stayed out of the headlines. Lee was forced to deny rumours that the wedding was not legal. He has also rubbished claims that their marriage is an AI scam and even that he is a male escort.

However, last week, Dubai-based businessman Lee claimed that he had spent time with mum-of-five Katie’s three eldest children after making secret trips to Britain.

As The Sun reports, Lee – who is reportedly unable to leave the Middle East due to a travel ban – said: “People don’t know I’ve met Harvey and two of the kids. I haven’t seen the young ones.”

He added: “I’ve been back and forth, I just don’t [bleep] tell anyone. I lead a very private life. I tell people what they want to hear, the rest they can make up, you know.”

However, Lee’s claims were denied by Katie’s spokesperson. And now, Katie is reportedly “questioning who and what she can actually believe” following Lee’s ‘lie’.

The Pricey is reportedly shocked by Lee’s apparent lie (Credit: Instagram)

Katie ‘left genuinely shaken’

Talking to Closer, an insider shared: “Katie has been left genuinely shaken after realising some of the things Lee has been saying don’t quite add up, especially around the claims about meeting the kids.

“It’s made her stop and reassess everything, and for the first time she’s starting to see through what she now feels has been a lot of smoke and mirrors.”

The source went on to allege that those around Kate are ‘relieved’ that “certain inconsistencies are coming to light”. Apparently, they hope in “it acts as a bit of a wake-up call” for Katie.

They added: “At the same time, it’s knocked her confidence massively, because she’s now questioning who and what she can actually believe. Katie is feeling very vulnerable and doesn’t know who to trust, which has led her to pull back from almost everyone.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Their romance has been hit with controversy so far (Credit: Instagram)

Katie on reason for not introducing her children to new husband

Meanwhile last month Katie revealed why none of her kids had met Lee yet. She explained that she wanted to make sure everything was right, and wanted to give them a stable home life.

But Katie noted that she will introduce them eventually, when the time is right. Katie said: “Even if it takes a year. They need stability.”

The first time any of Katie’s kids spoke out about the marriage was when Princess spoke to The Sun in February. She shared: “She’s crazy, but it’s my mum. I mean, if she’s happy then I’m happy.

“I haven’t met Lee, but yes, I have seen my mum since she got married.”

Read more: Katie Price’s husband makes baffling comment about her disabled son Harvey as he’s targeted in cruel on-stage joke

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know