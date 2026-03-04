Katie Price admits she won’t be introducing her children to new husband, and gives telling reason why

Katie Price has finally revealed exactly why she won’t be introducing her new husband, Lee Andrews, to her children anytime soon.

Back in January, Katie shocked the world by tying the knot with businessman Lee, just after one week of knowing each other. Their marriage has already been hit with false pregnancy claims and a lot of controversy.

However, recently, Katie Price’s kids, Junior and Princess Andre, revealed they hadn’t actually met Lee yet. And now, Katie has revealed why.

Lee and Katie tied the knot in January (Credit: Instagram)

Has Katie Price’s husband met her kids?

In a new interview with The Sun, Katie Price has admitted none of her kids have met Lee yet.

She explained that she wanted to make sure everything was right, and wanted to give them a stable home life. But that she will introduce them eventually, when the time is right.

Katie said to the outlet: “Even if it takes a year. They need stability.”

For the last few weeks, there has been a lot of reports surfacing suggesting that Lee clashed with Kerry Katona’s partner Paolo, when they were all in Dubai together.

However, after reports claimed Katie’s pals were worried about her, she hit back that claiming that “there has not been any punch-up, punches thrown, between Lee and Paolo”.

Elsewhere in her interview with the outlet, Katie confirmed that she is not pregnant, despite previously suggesting she and Lee were having a baby. However, she emphasised that she does want to have his kids one day.

She explained: “I’m off to see the doctor later actually. Because I would love to have kids with Lee, even if it means adopting.”

Princess and Junior have spoken about the marriage (Credit: ITV)

What have Princess and Junior said about Katie’s marriage?

The first time any of Katie’s kids spoke out about the marriage was when Princess spoke to The Sun.

She shared: “She’s crazy, but it’s my mum. I mean, if she’s happy then I’m happy.

“I haven’t met Lee, but yes, I have seen my mum since she got married.”

But then, during a joint appearance on This Morning, Junior and Princess were both directly asked about Katie’s new husband.

When asked how they feel about Katie’s new relationship, Junior explained: “To be fair, our mum is her own person. She’s going to do whatever she wants at the end of the day. We’re supportive of her. As long as she is happy!”

So, it seems they may have a while to go before they ever get to meet their new step-dad.

