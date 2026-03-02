Junior Andre’s face says it all as he reacts to news mum Katie Price is engaged again in first look at new Princess Diaries

Junior Andre says all we need to know as he’s given the news that his mum Katie Price had got engaged again – without actually saying a single word.

The 20-year-old’s reaction to the bombshell announcement was caught on camera for his sister Princess’ TV show.

Princess is seen having a quiet chat with Junior in a brand new trailer for the series.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Junior Andre has been captured reacting to news his mum is engaged again in sister Princess’ TV show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She then drops the mega news that their mum is set to get married for a fourth time.

Junior Andre reacts to Katie Price engagement news

Princess is sitting around a fire pit with Junior when she asks him about their mum Katie’s engagement.

She says: “Did you see the message mum sent on the family group chat about her being engaged?”

Junior’s eyes widen in shock but, rather frustratingly, the camera then cuts before he speaks.

But we don’t need words. His face says it all…

Katie got engaged to Lee Andrews after just one week of knowing him in January. They then married in a whirlwind ceremony in Dubai a few days later.

Princess asks Junior if he’s seen that their mum is engaged in the new trailer for her show (Credit: Instagram/ ITV/ @Princess_Andre)

Lee, who is a businessman, is her fourth husband.

Katie’s first husband was Junior and Princess’ dad, Peter Andre. When they split, she married cage fighter Alex Reid less than a year later.

The former glamour model’s third husband was Kieran Hayler. She has two children with Kieran, Jett, 12, and 11-year-old Bunny.

Since her split with Pete in 2009, Katie has also been engaged to three other men.

They were Leandro Penna, Kris Boyson and Carl Woods.

Including a further two engagements before Junior and Princess were born – to Warren Furman and Scott Sullivan – Katie has been engaged NINE times in her life.

Princess’ ‘is back’ for series 2 of The Princess Diaries

The second series of Princess’ show, The Princess Diaries, returns to ITV2 next week.

Fans will be able to catch up with all the latest goings on in the 18-year-old’s life, including the steps she is taking to boost her career.

Also in the trailer, which has just dropped, Princess is seen singing with a vocal coach.

She’s filmed at glitzy showbiz events and is front and centre at a photo shoot in a hot location.

Princess says: “Can you believe it? I’m back.

“My career is seriously starting to take off and I’m so excited for you guys to come along with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

It’s fair to say fans are excited to be let into Princess’ life for a second time.

Commenting on Instagram, where she has shared the trailer, one follower gushed: “Cannot wait to watch!!!!”

Another added: “Yay can’t wait to watch, loved the 1st season.”

And a third said: “So exciteddd so proud of you.”

Katie Price only featured in a video call in the first series of The Princess Diaries.

Peter and his new wife, Emily, did star in the show, but they are bowing out for series 2.

The couple have said they want to ensure all the focus is on Princess this time around.

Will you be watching?

– Series 2 of The Princess Diaries starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday March 8, 2026.

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford’s son Max, 16, leaves fans crying as he bravely lifts the lid on his health struggles