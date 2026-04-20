Katie Price’s husband makes baffling comment about her disabled son Harvey as he’s targeted in cruel on-stage joke

Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews may not have met her son Harvey, but he’s already referring to him as “my son”.

The baffling comment came as Lee, who became Katie’s fourth husband earlier this year, is yet to leave Dubai and travel to the UK. Reports suggest there is a ban in place that stops him from leaving the UAE.

However, despite having never met Harvey in person, Lee clearly already feels a strong bond with the disabled youngster. So much so that not only is Harvey calling Lee “Daddy”, Lee is also calling Harvey his “son”.

Lee Andrews became the fourth husband of Katie Price earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price furious over Dapper Laughs’ Harvey joke

Over the weekend, Lee waded in to defend Harvey, 23. He stepped in after wife Katie Price shared a post to her Instagram alleging comedian Dapper Laughs – real name Daniel O’Reilly – had told another joke about Harvey on stage during a stand-up show.

He is said to have instructed the audience to “pretend he didn’t say anything” about Harvey. Katie heard about it, though…

She posted to her Stories hitting out at the comic. “So I hear last night @dappersinstagram made a joke about my son Harvey AGAIN then said ‘pretend I didn’t say anything or I’ll get cancelled again’. He does charity football games for children and sure he has his own kids.

“Having to use my son with complex needs and can’t defend himself for a joke, makes this man a disgusting human being, so I pray he gets cancelled for EVERYTHING.”

Daniel shares three daughters and one son with wife Shelley. He hasn’t commented on the allegations. But Lee has…

Harvey Price, seen with Katie’s ex JJ Slater (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price’s husband offers to ‘fight’ Dapper Laughs over Harvey

Resharing Katie’s Story post, he wrote: “@dapperinstagram leave my son Harvey alone.”

Lee also then challenged Daniel to a boxing match to settle their differences. “Daniel, I’ll fight you in Miss-fits in June. I won’t even train for it so I can knock your fat [bleep] all over like the stodgy little round punching bag you are son.”

ED! has contacted Daniel’s reps for comment.

‘Daddy Lee’

Katie recently revealed that, despite not meeting Lee in person, Harvey is calling Lee “Daddy”.

Harvey drew a picture of two frogs – his favourite animal – and addressed the drawing to “Mummy Bullfrog and Daddy Lee Bullfrog”.

The drawing also featured a love heart with the words “I love you”. Lee reshared it to his Stories.

Harvey’s biological dad is footballer Dwight Yorke. However, he’s had nothing to do with Harvey since he was born.

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

Read more: Katie Price on ‘tough week’ as she sends son Harvey back to residential care

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