Harvey Price turns 23 years old today (May 27) but over the years he has had a very frayed relationship with his dad, Dwight Yorke.

Harvey’s mum, Katie Price briefly dated former footballer Dwight in 2001. However, their relationship was short-lived as Katie reportedly found out he was cheating on her.

But during their brief time together, they had a child, Harvey, who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome and septic-optic dysplasia. But it seems his relationship with his dad hasn’t been very straight-forward.

Harvey has only seen his dad nine times (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Denied paternity

Footballer Dwight initially refused to acknowledge that Harvey was his son.

He refused to believe it until a DNA test proved his paternity – which it did. It’s believed he did go to the hospital to see his son and put his name on the birth certificate.

However, since then, he has chosen to not be involved with Harvey’s upbringing.

‘Let down’ by Dwight

Katie once revealed that she felt Harvey had been “let down” by Dwight’s refusal to see him. And that the whole situation confuses Harvey.

She said: “I’m an adult. It’s not nice to let people down. But Harvey has been seriously let down by the serious relationships I have had. He doesn’t understand why the kids go to see their dads and he doesn’t. He doesn’t understand.”

Dwight initially denied paternity of Harvey (Credit: YouTube)

Urged to connect

In 2019, Katie posted a heartbreaking plea on her Instagram to try to get Dwight’s attention.

In a video, Harvey was asked who he would write a message to, and he replied: “Daddy Dwight. I love you Daddy Dwight. You look beautiful.”

In the caption of the post, Katie wrote: “Anyone who knows Dwight Yorke please get him to contact his son. Harvey doesn’t deserve this. He sees his other son Tiger, so I don’t understand! He does charity work for different kids charities, yet doesn’t see or support his own son. I don’t get it!”

There have been countless times when Katie has publicly asked Dwight to be a part of Harvey’s life.

‘Door always open’ for reunion

Despite not being in Harvey’s life, Katie admitted in 2023 that he would be welcomed back.

She told The Guardian: “The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other. My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday. And it’s always the same – no.”

Out of everything, Katie admitted she just wanted Dwight to know “what a gorgeous young man” their son is.

In 2021, Katie revealed in her book that Dwight had actually spoken to Harvey over the phone on his 10th birthday – and she was “shocked” that it happened. She said: “But I think Dwight was even more shocked when Harvey asked him: ‘When am I seeing you?'”

Katie said the last time she saw Dwight was when she met up with him at a restaurant in Cheshire, in 2012. They spoke about what Harvey had said on the phone, then Dwight told her he didn’t want to be in Harvey’s life. Kate explained: “Even after he said that, I was still trying to be persistent. I wanted Harvey to have his dad in his life, but he just wasn’t interested in any of it.

“This isn’t about me. This is your son and your flesh and blood. But he just didn’t give a [bleep]. There’s only so much you can try before you realise you’re flogging a dead horse. I got up and left and that’s the last time I saw him. I haven’t heard from him since.”

Katie has urged Dwight to get in touch (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Number of visits Harvey Price has had from his dad

In April last year, Katie revealed to the Daily Mail that there has only been a handful of times that Dwight has actually seen Harvey in person.

She explained: “I think he has seen Harvey about nine times in his life.”

Katie went on to explain: “I have tried to send him pictures of Harvey on Instagram. He just ignores everything, he doesn’t want to know. But the door is always open.”

What has Dwight Yorke said about being a dad to Harvey Price?

However, in his book, Born To Score, Dwight admitted that he does “love” Harvey, and doesn’t like hearing what has been said about him.

In the 2009 book, he wrote: “From the moment I set eyes on the little fella, I have loved my son like I could never have imagined possible. I am not going to hear any more that I did not care for Harvey, or have any understanding of his needs or that I was not interested in his welfare.”

He has also revealed he’d turn back the clock and do things differently if he could. Explaining the distance between them, Dwight said: “It is a combination of different things, one my time schedule and being based up in Manchester and a footballer on an everyday basis. Not sitting here and saying I’m a total perfect father, I’ve made mistakes along the way and I would love to turn the clock back.”

He has also previously claimed: “Maybe if she [Katie] had not made life so difficult for me, might have been able to take a far more proactive role.”

Peter Andre wanting to adopt Harvey

Dwight did have an opinion when it came to Katie’s now-ex Peter Andre wanting to adopt his son.

“When I met Andre I wanted to throttle him. I’m not a violent man and it takes an awful lot to rile me. But this man got under my skin at the outset. No way would I ever, ever, allow Harvey to be adopted by him,” he wrote in Born to Score.

He added: “I understand that he has to play a role because that comes as part of the baggage when you get involved with Kate. But for him to say he was going to adopt my kid – and now look what’s happened four years down the road [Pete and Katie split]. Is he prepared to adopt Harvey at this stage? I don’t think so. The onus falls back on the father, which is me in the first place, so that’s why it should not have been mentioned.”

Katie’s mum Amy has revealed that Dwight is kept up to date with how Harvey is, though, despite the distance between them. In Katie’s 2021 book, Amy wrote: “I think it’s sad that Dwight isn’t in Harvey’s life. His agent has always been in contact with me. If Harvey isn’t well, she’ll message me and ask how he is. But Dwight never asks himself.”

Inside Harvey Price’s struggles Harvey price has had quite a lot of struggles over the years. He was born with a rare genetic condition, Prader-Willi syndrome that affects his learning and behaviour. It also causes an excessive appetite and over-eating. Alongside this, Harvey has been diagnosed with both autism and ADHD, which can make it hard to communicate and causes increased anxiety. The now-23-year-old also suffers from Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare birth defect that affects the brain, eyes and pituitary gland. Hospital stays Over the years, Harvey has been admitted into hospital due to his health struggles. And in 2020, he spent time in intensive care after coming down with a fever. Thankfully, Harvey made a full recovery and was discharged after several days in the unit. Katie said to New Magazine in the aftermath: “It was awful seeing him in there with all of the tubes. he was so ill but managed to shout: ‘I want my mummy.'” Weight loss injection Katie has revealed that Harvey Price is now taking weight loss medication as he is at risk of a heart attack. She said: “It’s really, really serious and life-changing for Harvey. He’s at risk of a heart attack. He is putting on weight. It doesn’t matter what we do.” Katie explained the doctors are giving it to him to try and give him a “better, longer life”. Katie faced the blame for Harvey Price struggles While Katie has always appeared to be making efforts to look out for Harvey Price, she has faced a lot of backlash over the years. In 2016, she opened up about the criticism on Loose Women. She told them: “When I was pregnant with Harvey, I did go out. I was single, I was going out. But they would get pictures of me coming out of the club looking drunk, even though I was driving. “So with Harvey I was really good – I could still go out. I had lots of speculation with his problems. And I was blamed for my partying. But I wasn’t drinking at all.”

