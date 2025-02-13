In a new interview, Katie Price has lifted the lid on the complexities of Harvey Price’s health struggles.

Explaining just how much Harvey’s struggles impact his life, Katie has opened up about the challenges he faces.

Harvey Price weighs 28st and has a rare genetic condition which means his hunger is never satiated. Katie has now admitted that she fears that Harvey will die without intervention.

Katie Price’s son Harvey Price has complex needs (Credit: Youtube)

Harvey Price’s health battle

Harvey, 22, has several needs that severely impact his health.

Primarily, Harvey has a rare genetic condition named Prader-Willi syndrome that affects his learning and behaviour. The condition also causes an excessive appetite and overeating, leading to major weight gain.

Other symptoms also include behavioural challenges like emotional outbursts and a lack of sexual development.

Harvey also has autism and ADHD. According to the NHS website, having autism can make it hard to communicate and increases anxiety surrounding unfamiliar situations or people. Although people with autism can experience it differently.

ADHD can impact a person’s ability to focus, be active, and control impulses.

Harvey also suffers fromSepto-optic dysplasia, a rare birth defect that affects the brain, eyes and pituitary gland.

He can’t put his shoes on without sweating. He can’t walk far because he gets out of breath.

This condition causes an array of symptoms including vision problems, uncontrolled eye movements, cognitive problems, slowed growth, delayed puberty, metabolic problems, developmental delays, seizures, excessive thirst, low blood sugar and poor energy.

TV star Katie has revealed how the intervention of weight-loss injectables may be what keeps Harvey alive amid his ongoing health battle.

Katie Price has opened up about her son’s struggles (Credit: Youtube)

Harvey Price’s intensive care stint

Harvey’s health struggles are undeniable. Because of such, he has previously been admitted to hospital. The son of glamour model Katie has previously endured a stint in intensive care, after coming down with a fever and breathing difficulties back in 2020.

Katie said at the time: “I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”

Thankfully, Harvey made a full recovery and was discharged after several days in the unit.

Katie told New magazine in the aftermath of Harvey’s health decline: “It’s awful seeing him in there with all the tubes in him.

“And when they put him into intensive care, he was ill but he still managed to shout ‘I want my mummy’.”

Prior to this incident, Harvey had also visited hospital due to pins and needle like pains in his chest.

Katie Price reveals medication that may ‘save’ Harvey Price’s life

Speaking to The Sun today, Katie candidly discussed Harvey being treated with the weight-loss drug, Ozempic. She said: “It’s really, really serious and life-changing for Harvey. He’s at risk of a heart attack, and because of his condition, he’s not getting any smaller.

“He’s putting on weight. It doesn’t matter what we do. He can’t put his shoes on without sweating. He can’t walk far because he gets out of breath. It’s because of all the weight. So the doctors are doing it to give him a better, longer life, and for his health.”

Katie also explained how this new regimen will be integrated into the medication Harvey already takes.

“The good thing about starting him on the drug is, if it has any effect, you can stop it because you do it weekly. We’ve tried food, he’s had ­dieticians, it’s just the way he is. And he’s on a lot of medication which the drug won’t affect. They want to try him on it for at least one or two years, which is a long time, but they’ll control what level he needs then up it as they assess it.”

Katie previously revealed how proud she is of Harvey and how he navigates his challenges. Especially considering that he has to take 25 tablets a day just to “keep him alive” and improve his functioning.

She previously told The Mirror: “For me, I’m proud of Harvey in so many ways.

“People have to remember I got told he wouldn’t walk, talk or do anything really and he does it all. He’s very challenging, as you know – he’s on around 25 tablets a day and that’s just to keep him alive, keep him going and for his behaviour.”

Katie Price blamed for Harvey’s health

Although Katie appears to be making major efforts to look after her son, the star has faced unfair backlash over Harvey’s wellbeing.

Chatting about the criticism on Loose Women in 2016, Katie said: “When I was pregnant with Harvey, I did go out. I was single, I was going out. But they’d get pictures of me coming out of the club looking drunk even though I was driving.

“So with Harvey I was really good – I could still go out. I had lots of speculation with his problems, and I was blamed for my partying. I wasn’t drinking at all.

“With the other four kids I was eating cheese, fish and everything they say don’t do, because I was like, ‘I was so good with Harvey and look at what happened’…”

