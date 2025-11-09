Former Saturdays star Mollie King has opened up about her second pregnancy, 11 months after giving birth to her daughter.

The singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, who competed on Strictly in 2017, has been engaged to former England cricketer Stuart Broad since January 2021.

The pair have started a family, welcoming daughters Annabella, two, and Liliana, who was born in January 2025.

Mollie King on her second pregnancy with daughter

During a new interview with the Mirror, Mollie discussed being pregnant for the second time while expressing concerns for her oldest daughter.

“I think the hardest bit with all of that was the lead up to the second birth. I found it really quite nerve-wracking and anxiety-provoking because I was so worried that Annabella would feel like she wasn’t my number one focus… that she might feel like life had changed,” she told the newspaper.

However, with the reassurance from her mother and fiancé Stuart, allowed her to put her doubts to rest.

“Both of them could really reassure me. They were like, that’s not gonna happen, Mollie. She is going to know that you’re really present and she’s going to love having a little sister,” she continued.

Motherhood is ‘complete chaos’

While juggling life as a working mum with two young children, Mollie admits her life is “complete chaos”. But, in “the loveliest way”.

“Annabella definitely thinks she is Liliana’s mum and she sort of re-enacts things that I do, which is so sweet. Like she’ll sit and read books to her and get her little clothes out… just adorable,” Mollie explained.

In November, Mollie and Stuart celebrated Annabella’s second birthday in an adorable Instagram post.

“Our baby girl turned 2 last week! Where has that time gone?! Her favourite toys woke her up ready to party…safe to say she couldn’t believe her eyes!” she wrote.

“Annabella, we’re so lucky to be your parents, we love you more than words can say.”

