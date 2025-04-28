Mollie King shares her heartbreak as she pays tribute to dog Alfie two years after death of her dad

Singer and Radio 1 DJ Mollie King has announced the death of her dog, Alfie, and shared a touching tribute.

The heartbreaking news arrives just over two years after her dad, Stephen King, died from a brain tumour in November 2022. At the time, Mollie had just given birth to her first daughter, Annabella, whom she shares with fiancé, Stuart Broad.

In January, the pair announced their second daughter, Liliana.

Mollie paid tribute to her dog, Alfie (Credit: Cover Images)

Mollie King announces the death of her dog

In her latest update, Mollie, 37, shared that her dog Alfie had died. Sharing a series of photos of her pet from throughout the years, the former member of The Saturdays star wrote: “Goodbye to my little boy, Alfie.”

“Alfie was by my side for almost half my life and I can’t believe he is no longer here. I still remember the day I brought him home and he was tiny enough to fit in my shoe,” she continued.

“We had so much fun together and he would come with me on so many adventures! Even though he was tiny, he was always there looking out for me, ready to snuggle on the sofa when I needed it with his adorable smile. I feel so incredibly lucky to have had him in my life for so long. Sleep well now my angel boy. Thank you for being the best little companion.”

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news, many of Mollie’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to share their condolences.

Mollie’s followers shared their support (Credit: Cover Images)

“Oh Molly….I’m so sorry. Hold your memories close. Sending you love and a huge hug,” Ruth Langsford wrote.

“I am so sorry Mollie. I remember when you used to bring him along to work when he was a tiny puppy with his green towel. Sending you so much love,” fellow Saturdays star Una Healy added.

“Aww so sorry Molly. Sending so much love,” Rachel Stevens shared.

“Sending love,” Katie Piper commented.

“Sending lots of love to you. bless him,” Gemma Atkinson shared.

“He was the absolute best, and I shall miss cuddles with him. X,” fellow Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmondson added.

