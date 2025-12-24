Mollie King celebrates first birthday for youngest daughter Liliana in wholesome post

Mollie King celebrated her youngest daughter’s first birthday in a wholesome Instagram post.

The Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, who competed on Strictly in 2017, has been engaged to former England cricketer Stuart Broad since January 2021.

The pair have since started a family, welcoming daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, one, whose birth she announced in January 2025.

Mollie and Stuart share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mollie King celebrates daughter Liliana’s first birthday

On Instagram, Mollie honoured Liliana’s first birthday with a video upload that featured a montage of clips from the past year.

“A whole year of loving you,” she wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

“We blinked and suddenly you’re 1, Liliana. Thank you for bringing us so many smiles and so much laughter over these past 12 months. You’re the most wonderful little sister to Annabella and seeing the bond between the two of you grow has just been the most special thing to witness,” Mollie continued.

“Happy 1st birthday to our littlest girl.”

‘Our gorgeous little girl’

As Mollie and Stuart continue to embrace their family life, Mollie’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Omg that’s gone so so fast. Happy 1st Birthday Liliana,” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday L!! What lucky kids those girls are to have you both as their parents!” another person shared.

“Ahh can’t believe she’s ONE!! Where has that gone! Gorgeous pics xxx,” a third remarked.

“Such a gorgeous little angel. Non-stop smiler and just adores her big sister. Happy 1st birthday, little star,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, fiancé Stuart also appeared in the comments, writing: “Our gorgeous little girl” with the red heart emoji.

Fellow Saturdays star Vanessa White, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, also added the holding back tears and pink hearts emoji.

