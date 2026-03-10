First look at Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’ Raiders of the Lost Crafts

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are set to front a brand-new TV show called Raiders of the Lost Crafts for Sky History. But what do we know about the series so far?

The couple first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They were paired together on the show before beginning a relationship once filming wrapped.

Earlier this year, the pair – who are expecting their first baby – confirmed they will be starring in a new programme called Raiders of the Lost Crafts.

The series will air on Sky History and will see Joe and Dianne travelling around Britain exploring traditional skills and trades that are slowly disappearing.

Joe and Dianne: Raiders of the Lost Crafts

The vlogger announced the news to fans on Instagram, writing: “WE’RE FILMING A TV SHOW! Joe & Dianne star in Raiders of the Lost Crafts on Sky HISTORY.”

He revealed that the couple had been travelling across the UK discovering historic crafts and meeting the people keeping them alive.

“We’re travelling round the country exploring some of the UK’s most traditional crafts,” he explained.

“We’re still currently filming so here are some little sneak peeks but we already cannot wait to share this with you all!”

Alongside the announcement, Joe shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

One image shows the couple embracing on a beach, while another captures them trying their hand at clay sculpting. Other clips offer glimpses of the production process, including Dianne having her make-up done and a crew member using a clapboard.

Dianne had previously teased the mystery project on social media earlier this year, sharing a photo of Joe staring out of a car window.

“The start of an exciting project,” she wrote alongside the image. “Such a fun day. Can’t wait to share with you all what we are up to.”

Joe and Dianne will be fronting a new series for Sky History (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Dianne confirms filming has wrapped

A few weeks after Joe announced the project, Dianne revealed that filming had officially wrapped after several weeks on the road.

Sharing an update with fans, the heavily pregnant pro dancer wrote: “And that’s a wrap. 6 weeks of filming is complete for our new show Raiders of the Lost Crafts.”

She continued: “Honestly it’s been sooooo much fun getting to film again with Joe.”

Dianne also hinted at the variety of experiences they had during the trip.

“I have never laughed and learnt so much all in one go!” she added.

Her post included more photos from filming, including the couple wearing matching navy overalls and another shot of Dianne dressed in an elaborate Elizabethan-style costume.

What is Raiders of the Lost Crafts about?

The new series will follow Joe and Dianne as they travel across Britain learning traditional crafts and helping restore historical objects.

The five-part series will see them visit a variety of locations around the UK, meeting skilled craftspeople who are working to keep centuries-old traditions alive.

Joe’s own family background in thatching is said to have helped inspire the idea for the show.

Viewers can expect the pair to try their hand at a range of historic trades, from leather tanning and chain forging to weaving and wheelwright work.

Dan Korn, Vice President of Programming at Hearst Networks, said the show aims to bring history to life through hands-on storytelling.

“Raiders of the Lost Crafts is exactly the kind of heartfelt storytelling that brings history to life,” he said.

He added that Joe and Dianne’s natural chemistry will make the series both entertaining and educational.

“They bring genuine curiosity, warmth and hands-on enthusiasm to a journey celebrating Britain’s disappearing crafts.”

Joe Sugg on his new Raiders of the Lost Crafts show (Credit: Splash News)

When does Raiders of the Lost Crafts start?

An official premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.

However, Raiders of the Lost Crafts is expected to air on Sky History later this year.

