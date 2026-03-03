Heavily pregnant Dianne Buswell reveals ‘tough’ illness as fans spot tell-tale sign baby’s arrival is imminent

Dianne Buswell has sparked concern as she admits she hasn’t been feeling the best, as fans notice sign that her baby could be arriving soon.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell and long-term boyfriend, Joe Sugg left fans absolutely thrilled when they announced they were expecting their first baby.

Fans have been following the couple for ages, since they were paired together on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing. However, now, Dianne has revealed she has been ill recently, leading fans to suspect she is about to give birth.

Dianne had bronchitis (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell reveals illness ahead of baby birth

In her newest vlog, Dianne sparked concern with fans as she admitted she has been under the weather.

Sitting in her car, the dancer explained: “I have had a little bit of a cold. I haven’t been feeling that great. But today is Wednesday and I am starting to feel better. I am still quit sniffly, but I’m hoping the sunshine can fix that.”

Dianne then didn’t film again until Friday of that week, as she admitted she started feeling even worse.

Speaking to the camera, she explained: “I didn’t film anything yesterday. But, I kind of took a, not a turn for the worse. However, my sinus issues kind of turned into a bit of bronchitis.

“I kind of had a nice bath. And I tried to do another steam inhalation. Bless Joe, at one in the morning I made him go downstairs and make me lemon, ginger and honey tea. So, yeah. I have been doing all the things to try to get myself a little bit better. I don’t feel too bad right now, but there is a lot of congestion there.

“I’m trying to do everything I can in the most natural way, because I can’t really take anything. It’s really tough as you can only really have paracetamol. And I haven’t even had that.”

Elsewhere in the vlog, Dianne was packing her hospital bag, and getting ready for the baby’s arrival. But that wasn’t the reason why fans are convinced Baby Sugg could be coming soon.

Fans think baby Sugg is coming very soon (Credit: YouTub)

Fans think baby Sugg is coming very soon

Taking to the comments of the vlog, fans were quick to show their support to Dianne, while also pointing out that the fact she is sick could mean she is about to go into labour!

One fan penned: “Rest up Dianne. You want to be well when delivering baby!”

“Hope your cold gets better, Dianne. Another great vlog. You look amazing,” a fan commented.

Another pointed out: “It’s very common to get a cold just before labour. I’m so excited for you both!”

“Lots of love Dianne. Wishing you every happiness for your baby, as it seems like he will be here soon! A cold happens a lot before giving birth,” an excited fan penned.

Another agreed: “A cold can be a sign of imminent labour!”

While Dianne’s partner, Joe had to recently shut down the AI rumours that she had already given birth, it appears we might not have long to wait before baby Sugg is welcomed into the world.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg relationship timeline Way back in 2018 Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing. And following the show, they embarked on a relationship – and have gone from strength to strength. The couple have been together ever since, and have just announced the happy news that they are having a baby. So, let’s remind ourselves of their relationship history from way back to the start. 2018: Dianne and Joe meet Joe Sugg was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and as fate would have it, was partnered with Dianne Buswell. The pair had instant chemistry, and many fans were hoping that romance could blossom. But it wasn’t until after the show had finished when they took the plunge and began a relationship. They announced their relationship in an adorable Instagram post. Joe captioned it: “I may not have won the glitterball, but I won something even more special.” 2019: Move in together Only eight months into their relationship, Joe and Dianne made the huge step of moving in together. They announced the happy news through a YouTube video. And the pair managed to make the move before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And this meant they got to spend lockdown together. 2021: Bought a house together Two years after moving in together, Joe and Dianne decided to take the huge step of actually buying their very own house. The couple posted an adorable photo of Dianne on Joe’s back in a garden, while pointing to their new house. 2022: Dianne and Joe faced split rumours Towards the end of 2022, Dianne and Joe were hit with numerous split rumours after she jetted off to Australia by herself. After realising that people were concerned for their relationship, Dianne spoke out about how untrue it was. She said at the time: “I go home to see my family and don’t even think about anything that’s being said. I try not to look because I rarely get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it.” 2023: Bought a mansion in Brighton After owning their own house for a few years, Dianne and Joe decided it was time to get a bigger place. The couple bought a stunning mansion in Brighton, where Joe’s family live too. And it’s believed they spent a huge £3.5million on the gorgeous property. 2025: Announced their pregnancy Just last weekend, Dianne and Joe announced the joyous news that they are having their first baby together. They shared an adorable clip on Instagram of them drawing on a canvas. They then turned the canvas around to show stick figures of Joe and Dianne, holding hands with a young child.

