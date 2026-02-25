Joe Sugg gives update on baby after ’scary’ birth ‘announcement’

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are currently expecting their first child very soon, but the pair have been forced to hit out at “scary” rumours.

The couple met back in 2017 when they were partnered on Strictly, and it wasn’t long before sparks were flying off-stage. In no time, they quickly became an adored couple by fans, who have been keeping up-to-date on their lives through their social media presence.

But things got even more exciting when they announced in 2025, that they were expecting their first baby together. However, yesterday (February 24) Joe was forced to give an update on the baby after he got some messages.

Joe hit out at ‘scary’ AI pictures (Credit: Instagram)

Joe Sugg gives baby update after ‘announcement’

Taking to his Instagram and TikTok, Joe shared a video, clearing up the bizarre rumours that Dianne had given birth – after some very convincing AI pictures were shared.

He said in the video: “I woke up this morning with loads of family and friends messaging me saying ‘Oh, congrats on the news but I thought you would’ve told us first before putting it on the internet’.”

Joe then moved out of the frame to show the video what photograph he was talking about. The image displayed Joe and Dianne cuddled up together, with a baby in their arms.

He told the video: “This is AI. Look, that is not me. I don’t know who that is, but it’s not me. That is not my chin or my hair unfortunately.

“That is not Dianne. And that is not our baby. Although, I do hope he is that cute.”

The YouTuber then moved the camera over to Dianne’s side, where fans were able to see her in the video, showcasing her bump.

Dianne said: “I am very much still pregnant.”

Joe agreed: “Yeah. He’s not here. It’s AI, and it is getting scary.”

Dianne displayed her growing baby bump for the camera (Credit: Instagram)

Fans support the pair

Instantly, Joe’s video was swarmed with fans and fellow celebrity pals commented, sharing their support over the claims.

Strictly star Gorka shared his own experiences of AI. He said: “It’s okay guys. According to AI we are pregnant again and got married last week in a secret wedding.”

One fan commented: “It’s so weird that someone even thought to make this picture in the first place.”

“This is not okay…” a third penned.

A fourth wrote: “Glad you have said this as on Facebook there have been so many pics of you both with a baby. AI is scary and so many people fall for it. Looking forward to hearing from you both on here when he arrives!”

So, while there may be numerous reports suggesting Joe and Dianne have welcomed baby Sugg, it seems they’re still waiting for his arrival!

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg relationship timeline Way back in 2018 Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing. And following the show, they embarked on a relationship – and have gone from strength to strength. The couple have been together ever since, and have just announced the happy news that they are having a baby. So, let’s remind ourselves of their relationship history from way back to the start. 2018: Dianne and Joe meet Joe Sugg was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and as fate would have it, was partnered with Dianne Buswell. The pair had instant chemistry, and many fans were hoping that romance could blossom. But it wasn’t until after the show had finished when they took the plunge and began a relationship. They announced their relationship in an adorable Instagram post. Joe captioned it: “I may not have won the glitterball, but I won something even more special.” 2019: Move in together Only eight months into their relationship, Joe and Dianne made the huge step of moving in together. They announced the happy news through a YouTube video. And the pair managed to make the move before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And this meant they got to spend lockdown together. 2021: Bought a house together Two years after moving in together, Joe and Dianne decided to take the huge step of actually buying their very own house. The couple posted an adorable photo of Dianne on Joe’s back in a garden, while pointing to their new house. 2022: Dianne and Joe faced split rumours Towards the end of 2022, Dianne and Joe were hit with numerous split rumours after she jetted off to Australia by herself. After realising that people were concerned for their relationship, Dianne spoke out about how untrue it was. She said at the time: “I go home to see my family and don’t even think about anything that’s being said. I try not to look because I rarely get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it.” 2023: Bought a mansion in Brighton After owning their own house for a few years, Dianne and Joe decided it was time to get a bigger place. The couple bought a stunning mansion in Brighton, where Joe’s family live too. And it’s believed they spent a huge £3.5million on the gorgeous property. 2025: Announced their pregnancy Just last weekend, Dianne and Joe announced the joyous news that they are having their first baby together. They shared an adorable clip on Instagram of them drawing on a canvas. They then turned the canvas around to show stick figures of Joe and Dianne, holding hands with a young child.

