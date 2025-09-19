Dianne Buswell has revealed she and Joe Sugg were forced to speed up their pregnancy announcement as someone had leaked the news to the papers.

Last weekend, Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and her long-time partner, Joe Sugg, shared a heartwarming video on social media, revealing they are having a baby boy.

But it seems the couple didn’t even get the chance to tell everyone they wanted to before they had to announce it to the world. Because the news had got out…

Dianne almost didn’t get to tell her brother the news herself (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne ‘almost’ didn’t have time to tell her family

Speaking to Chris McCausland on their Winning Isn’t Everything podcast, Chris revealed he was shocked that Dianne didn’t tell him she was pregnant before the announcement. And Dianne explained she wanted to, but genuinely didn’t have the time to do so.

She said: “Poor Chris, he messaged me and said: ‘Di, are you pregnant?’ and I said: ‘Yes, Chris!’ and he responded: ‘Thanks for telling me.’ But listen, you were on my list of people to tell, along with my mum and dad and my brother. And a couple of others who made the cut to be told before.”

But things didn’t go to plan, as Dianne had to actually announce the news when only a few people on her list actually knew.

The pro dancer explained: “Genuinely, before we announced it, I only managed to tell my mum, dad and brothers. It was almost going to be the case that I wasn’t even going to be able to tell one of my brothers because time was not allowing me to.

“Basically, we had to announce it because some people got wind of it and it was going to become a story. And we just wanted to get it out there before that. So, time was not of the essence.”

Dianne and Joe had to ‘rush’ to tell people (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Dianne ‘doesn’t know’ who leaked the news

Chris asked Dianne how someone got hold of the news. And it seems Dianne genuinely has no idea.

She told him: “Honestly I don’t know how because there was only a selected few people that actually knew. You know what happens? I feel like when people hear news and they go: ‘Listen I’m going to tell you something but you can’t say anything.’

“We’re all guilty of it, when someone says don’t tell anyone, you sometimes do. You could say the same thing to someone else, and then they say the same thing to someone else. And before you know it, one person turns into like a million and one people.”

Dianne admitted she doesn’t know if someone was speculating and trying to catch them out. But that she really wanted to be the one to share it with their fans.

She told Chris: “Who knows how it got there, or whether they were speculating and trying to scare us. However, I just really wanted to be the first person to say it.

“So we rushed around to tell the people that we needed to tell. Because prior to that, we just didn’t have the time.”

