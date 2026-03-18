Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell fans convinced Strictly stars have welcomed their baby after spotting tell-tale sign

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have sparked speculation they have already welcomed their baby boy.

The Strictly stars announced they were expecting their first child last year, after being together for seven years. The couple first met after they were paired up on Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the years, they’ve kept their devoted fans updated on their lives by regularly releasing vlogs. However, fans have now noticed a huge sign that their baby may have already arrived…

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Joe and Dianne have been quiet on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell expecting first baby

The couple have spent recent months keeping fans up to date on their pregnancy journey.

Earlier this month, Joe was forced to deny claims that they have had their baby, after false AI images began circulating.

Instead, the pair continued to show Dianne’s baby bump, and even were posting videos of Dianne trying to induce labour. So, the due date was really quickly approaching.

In Dianne’s most recent vlog, she admitted she had a cold, which many fans explained is a sign that labour is about to happen. And in the video, she was also packing her hospital bag, getting ready for Baby Sugg.

However, now fans believe the couple have most likely welcomed their baby. For one huge reason.

Dianne was keeping fans updated (Credit: ThatcherJoeVlogs / YouTube)

Have Joe and Dianne had their baby?

Both Dianne and Joe have gone silent on social media over the past few days. For many stars, that wouldn’t be too strange. However, as Joe uses social media for his career, it is quite strange.

Because of that, and the lack of pregnancy updates, fans are now convinced Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have welcomed their baby boy.

Taking to social media, fans began speculating about the potential birth.

One said: “Joe and Dianne are quiet,” with the eyes emoji. Another agreed: “Yeah, I thought this too…”

An excited fan penned: “That’s what I have been thinking. I think the baby arrived yesterday.”

“I was thinking the same thing. They’ve gone so unnaturally quiet. Maybe baby time, hopefully!”

Other fans on social media also had the exact same thought process.

One shared: “Anyone else got that feeling?” to which an excited fan responded: “Yes! I can’t wait for them!”

So, while Joe and Dianne are yet to confirm the birth of their baby, it’s definitely interesting that they haven’t posted in a few days…

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg relationship timeline Way back in 2018 Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing. And following the show, they embarked on a relationship – and have gone from strength to strength. The couple have been together ever since, and have just announced the happy news that they are having a baby. So, let’s remind ourselves of their relationship history from way back to the start. 2018: Dianne and Joe meet Joe Sugg was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and as fate would have it, was partnered with Dianne Buswell. The pair had instant chemistry, and many fans were hoping that romance could blossom. But it wasn’t until after the show had finished when they took the plunge and began a relationship. They announced their relationship in an adorable Instagram post. Joe captioned it: “I may not have won the glitterball, but I won something even more special.” 2019: Move in together Only eight months into their relationship, Joe and Dianne made the huge step of moving in together. They announced the happy news through a YouTube video. And the pair managed to make the move before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And this meant they got to spend lockdown together. 2021: Bought a house together Two years after moving in together, Joe and Dianne decided to take the huge step of actually buying their very own house. The couple posted an adorable photo of Dianne on Joe’s back in a garden, while pointing to their new house. 2022: Dianne and Joe faced split rumours Towards the end of 2022, Dianne and Joe were hit with numerous split rumours after she jetted off to Australia by herself. After realising that people were concerned for their relationship, Dianne spoke out about how untrue it was. She said at the time: “I go home to see my family and don’t even think about anything that’s being said. I try not to look because I rarely get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it.” 2023: Bought a mansion in Brighton After owning their own house for a few years, Dianne and Joe decided it was time to get a bigger place. The couple bought a stunning mansion in Brighton, where Joe’s family live too. And it’s believed they spent a huge £3.5million on the gorgeous property. 2025: Announced their pregnancy Just last weekend, Dianne and Joe announced the joyous news that they are having their first baby together. They shared an adorable clip on Instagram of them drawing on a canvas. They then turned the canvas around to show stick figures of Joe and Dianne, holding hands with a young child.

Read more: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share adorable first look at baby boy’s face in 4D scan: ‘He’s got your nose!’

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