‘Spit of Joe!’ Strictly fans have decided exactly who baby Bowden looks like as Dianne Buswell gives birth

Dianne Buswell announced she gave birth to a baby boy, and fans have already decided who her and Joe Suggs’ little one looks like.

In a joint Instagram announcement yesterday (March 18), the couple revealed they had welcomed their son. “Never felt a love like it,” they wrote in their caption, adding the blue heart emoji.

Sharing their name and the birth date, they shared: “Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg. 16/03/26.”

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Meanwhile, after announcing pregnancy news last year, Joe and Dianne revealed the birth of their son yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share first photos of baby

In adorable first photos of their newborn, little Bowden can be seen sleeping with a blue knitted hat and wrapped up in a blanket.

While lying in her hospital bed, Dianne bonded with her son as he rested his head on her chest.

In the third and final frame, Joe can be seen carrying Bowden out of the hospital as he slept in his car seat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

‘Absolute spit of Joe’s face’

Dianne and Joe were immediately supported by their Strictly co-stars, including Vito Coppola, La Voix and Janette Manrara.

However, fans, who are also relieved for the couple, have already determined their first child is the spitting image of Joe.

“He is Joe’s double,” one user wrote on Entertainment Daily’s Facebook post.

“Looks like Joe xxx,” another person shared.

“Absolute spit of Joe’s face. Gorgeous,” a third remarked.

“Definitely looks like Joe – a proper little cutie!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “He is the double of his daddy!”

Meaning behind son’s name

Following the announcement, fans were quick to figure out the real meaning behind it.

One person penned on X: “I am just now learning that Joe grew up in a cottage at 1 Bowden Hill Lacock and I have an actual tear because that is really beautiful to name their child after his childhood.”

However, the two middle names, Mark and Richard, honour both sides of Joe and Dianne’s families.

Dianne’s father is named Mark, while Joe’s late grandfather, who passed away in 2021, was called Richard. The couple chose the names to include both family lineages.

Read more: Strictly star Vito Coppola shares heartfelt tribute to Dianne Buswell: ‘You’re going to be the most fantastic mum’

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