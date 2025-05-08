Channel 4’s Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence documentary slammed by viewers

Channel 4 viewers were left underwhelmed by a new Madeleine McCann documentary that aired on TV last night (Wednesday May 7).

Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence was billed as uncovering further evidence that could point towards the prime suspect’s involvement. The doc was presented as following an investigation by The Sun into the three year old’s 2007 disappearance.

But many of those watching Channel 4 at home took to social media to complain the programme did not fulfil its title.

Channel 4 Madeleine McCann documentary reaction

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007, while on holiday with her family in Portugal.

The search for her has dominated the headlines ever since – and has given rise to numerous theories about what happened to her.

Her parents, Gerry McCann and Kate McCann, have also found themselves in the media spotlight due to the high-profile appeals for information about Madeleine’s whereabouts.

And in recent years, the focus has been on convicted German sex offender Christian Brueckner. He has served time for the rape of an elderly woman in her home in Praia da Luz in 2005. Brueckner was cleared by a German court of rape and sexual abuse in an unrelated trial in October 2024.

But despite indications the documentary might produce new evidence, some viewers felt the thrust of the programme related more to Brueckner than Madeleine.

“Watched Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence,” one X user wrote. They went on to claim: “In a 60-minute programme, there wasn’t much in the way of ‘unseen’ evidence. Lots about Christian Brueckner and how he’s a convicted pedophile. Seems the narrative was to convince folk about Brueckner #MadeleineMccann #christianbrueckner.”

‘Not much evidence is it?’

Another social media user agreed: “Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence. Not much evidence is it? I mean, lots of evidence that Christian B is a wrong ‘un, which we knew anyway. But nothing linking him to Madeleine #Channel4 #MadeleineMccann.”

However, someone else argued: “So far in the #channel4 documentary about #MadeleineMccann, everything pointing to Christian Brueckner is circumstantial? There’s no direct evidence to the McCann case?”

I’m still waiting for the new evidence.

And another person posted: “50 mins in and I’m still waiting for the new evidence #madeleinemccann.”

They later updated the post: “Well that’s an hour of my life I’ll never get back #madeleinemccann.”

How old would Madeleine McCann be now?

Madeleine was born in May 2003. She disappeared just over a week before her fourth birthday. She would be nearly 22 now.

Her twin siblings were two at the time their sister went missing. And so they would be around 20 years old themselves.

Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence is available to watch on Channel4.com.

