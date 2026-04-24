Sheridan Smith’s admirable comeback from family tragedies and her mental illness battle

Sheridan Smith is back in the spotlight with a gripping new BBC drama, The Cage, landing this weekend and it is already creating a buzz.

Known for throwing herself fully into every role, Sheridan looks set to deliver yet another standout performance.

She has been a constant presence on our screens since the early 2000s. But how well do you really know her journey and the moments that shaped her career?

Here is everything you need to know about Sheridan Smith.

Sheridan Smith’s career has gone from strength to strength [Credit: SplashNews.com]

Who is Sheridan Smith?

Sheridan Smith was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire, on June 25, 1981, making her 44. She grew up with her older brother Julian, while her grandad performed locally as a banjo player alongside his daughters.

Unlike many well known British actresses, such as Keeley Hawes and Jodie Whittaker, Sheridan did not attend a top drama school. Instead, she studied at South Axholme Comprehensive School, where she developed a love for drama.

She completed a GCSE in Performing Arts and, encouraged by a teacher, auditioned for the National Youth Theatre. She also trained at a local dance school.

Which TV shows has Sheridan been in?

Sheridan’s big break came in 1999 when she appeared in The Royle Family as Emma, the girlfriend of Anthony.

Anthony was played by Ralph Little, who later reunited with Sheridan in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps in 2001. She played Janet, while he starred as Gaz.

The show ran for eight years, with Sheridan also appearing in series such as Heartbeat, Doctors, Where the Heart Is, Mile High and Fat Friends.

In 2005, she secured a key role in Love Soup as Cleo Martin, the quirky colleague of Alice Chenery, played by Tamsin Greig. From 2006 to 2009, she led BBC Three sitcom Grown Ups as Michelle Booth.

Sheridan joined Gavin & Stacey in 2008 as Rudi, Smithy’s younger sister, played by James Corden. She reprised the role over the years, returning one final time in December 2024 for Gavin & Stacey: The Final.

She has also appeared in Jonathan Creek, Lark Rise to Candleford and Benidorm.

Sheridan Smith has been on TV since 1999 [Credit: Cover Images]

Sheridan’s award-winning roles

Sheridan received major acclaim in 2012 when she starred as Charmain Biggs in ITV drama Mr Biggs. The role earned her a BAFTA for Best Actress and a Best Performance prize at the Women in Film & Television Awards. She also received nominations for an Emmy Award and National Television Award.

More standout roles followed. In 2015, she played Lisa Lynch in The C Word. In 2017, she portrayed Julie Bushby in The Moorside, based on the disappearance of Shannon Matthews.

She later won a National Television Award for playing Cilla Black in the ITV drama Cilla, alongside a TV Choice Award. She also received further nominations for a BAFTA, Emmy and Royal Television Society Award.

Sheridan led ITV drama Cleaning Up as Sam Cook, a cleaner caught up in the financial world. She also starred in Channel 5’s The Teacher as Jenna Garvey.

In 2023, she appeared in Paramount+ series The Castaways as Lori Holme.

Last year, she played Ann Ming in ITV drama I Fought the Law, which charted Ann’s fight to overturn the UK’s double jeopardy law. Sheridan built a close connection with the real life Ann Ming during filming.

Treading the boards

Alongside her screen work, Sheridan has regularly returned to theatre. She has starred in productions including Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Funny Girl.

In 2019, she took on the role of Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. She has also appeared in Shirley Valentine and Opening Night.

Sheridan has also released music, with her 2017 album reaching number nine in the UK charts. Her follow up album, A Northern Soul, reached number 15.

Sheridan, pictured in 2017 at a press call for Funny Girl, has been open about her mental health struggles [Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com]

‘Services to drama’

In 2015, Sheridan received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours for services to drama, marking a major milestone in her career.

Family tragedies

Sheridan faced heartbreak at a young age when her brother Julian died from cancer aged 18. She was just eight at the time.

Speaking in Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, she recalled both happy memories and the difficult night he passed away.

Years later, she suffered another loss when her father Colin died in late 2016 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sheridan Smith: Mental health crisis

In 2016, Sheridan experienced a mental health crisis following her father’s illness. The trauma of losing her brother resurfaced, and she struggled with anxiety.

At the time, she was starring in Funny Girl in the West End. The pressure led her to step back from performances and take a two month break.

She later said she “fell apart” and struggled to cope, turning to alcohol and anti anxiety medication during that period.

Road to recovery

Sheridan worked through her struggles with medication, therapy and lifestyle changes. She also spoke openly about her experiences during her pregnancy with her son Billy.

Her documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum explored these challenges and included conversations with other mothers.

She welcomed Billy in May 2020. Although she later split from fiancé Jamie Horn, they continue to co parent.

Sheridan stars as Leanne in new BBC drama The Cage (Credit: BBC)

Is Sheridan Smith married?

Sheridan is believed to be single. Her most recent relationship was with former boxer Dave ‘Rocky’ Ryan.

Following her split from Jamie Horn in 2021, she briefly rekindled a relationship with actor Alex Lawler, whom she had dated years earlier.

She has also been linked to Greg Wood, Ross McCall and James Corden.

Sheridan Smith in The Cage

This Sunday, April 26, 2026, Sheridan returns to screens in BBC drama The Cage, described as a high stakes crime story set in a Liverpool casino.

She stars alongside Michael Socha in the five part series.

The drama follows casino workers Leanne and Matty, who secretly steal from the safe at work. Their actions soon catch up with them, placing them in serious danger.

With police and a local gangster closing in, the pair are pushed into a tense and risky situation.

This one looks set to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

The Cage starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, April 26, 2026

Read more: Richard Gadd confirms if Half Man is based on a true story after Baby Reindeer’s Fiona Harvey controversy