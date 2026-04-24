Half Man creator Richard Gadd’s close connection to BBC drama’s ‘brilliant’ filming location

Half Man, the BBC’s emotional new drama from Richard Gadd, is set entirely in the UK – and it makes full use of one location in particular.

The series follows two men – “brothers from another lover” – Ruben (Gadd) and Niall (Jamie Bell), tracking their relationship across three decades.

It’s deeply tied to its setting – and, yes, Gadd’s roots are a big clue to Half Man’s filming locations.

The series is rooted in Glasgow (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck)

Where does Half Man take place?

Half Man is set in Scotland, primarily in and around Glasgow.

Unlike other productions that use the city as a stand-in, this is unmistakably Glasgow on screen. From red sandstone tenements in the West End to glimpses of the Albert Bridge and Glasgow High Court, it leans fully into its identity.

Filming also stretched beyond the city, with scenes shot in Cumbernauld and Greenock, giving the series a broader snapshot of the west of Scotland.

Why Glasgow matters to the story

Glasgow isn’t just a backdrop: it’s part of the DNA of the show.

Gadd studied at the University of Glasgow, and he’s spoken about how the city’s cultural evolution mirrors the emotional journey of the characters.

“I think it’s an amazing cultural city with a huge personality… it’s become one of the UK’s most formidable cultural hubs,” he said.

He also drew on his upbringing in a small village in Fife, which feeds into the show’s early episodes.

“The town had one shop – a corner shop – and it was an incredibly small one. I wouldn’t change it for the world now. But I felt like I needed to get out and escape when I was younger,” he explained.

“That feeling is reflected in some of the earlier episodes where we see Niall and Ruben growing up in a smaller town outside the city. I think that adds a teenage hotbed of emotion and intensity to what the characters go through.

“I’ve loved working with an amazing cast and crew here and it has been such a brilliant backdrop for the show.”

Jamie Bell echoed that sentiment, describing the west of Scotland as a “secondary character” in the series.

Glasgow West University isn’t real (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck)

Is Glasgow West University real?

No – Glasgow West University is fictional.

There are three universities in Glasgow: the University of Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde, and Glasgow Caledonian University.

For the show, production used adaptable locations like Cadogan Square to double as the campus. Interiors for the student union appear to have been filmed in SWG3, one of the city’s best-known venues.

In other words, it looks real – but it’s stitched together from multiple places.

The wedding scenes were filmed outside Glasgow (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck)

Where is Niall’s wedding filmed?

Some of the wedding scenes were shot at a real location: Glencorse House in Penicuik, just outside Edinburgh.

It’s a historic venue, with the nearby Glencorse Old Kirk dating back to the 17th century. The setting adds a quiet contrast to the emotional chaos surrounding the characters.

You can visit several real locations (Credit: BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck)

Real locations you can visit

Not everything is fictional. Plenty of Half Man’s locations are real – and easy to visit.

One standout is the Coronation Restaurant in Glasgow’s Gallowgate, where key scenes between Ruben and Niall take place. It’s a proper local spot, just a short walk from the Barrowlands.

Other locations include Moncreiff Parish Church in East Kilbride, which features in key scenes and stands out for its striking design.

As the series continues, expect more recognisable spots to emerge.

Read more: The best BBC iPlayer films you can watch now

Half Man episode 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

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