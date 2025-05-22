This Morning viewers threaten to ‘call the fashion police’ over Cat Deeley’s outfit today

The outfit Cat Deeley wore to present This Morning today drew attention for all the wrong reasons, amid calls for the star to “sack the stylist”.

Cat wore a Zara knitted top, £22.99, and faux leather shorts by Jonathan Simkhai, £163, for today’s show (May 22). She finished the outfit off with a pair of £350 Terry de Havilland block heel shoes.

We thought she looked gorgeous… but sadly viewers didn’t feel the same.

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley coordinated today in neutral tones (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley’s outfit today raises eyebrows

The TV presenter’s shorts seemed to be a talking point for many on the This Morning hashtag on Twitter.

Some joked they wanted to “call the fashion police”, while others urged the star to “sack the stylist” and style herself. Cat’s looks on the show are put together by Rachael Hughes.

Cat is clearly happy working with Rachael, though. In fact, she’s often sent her “special thanks” to Rachael for her hard work, and called her her “right-hand wing woman”.

Rachael works for ITV and has also styled Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Sian Welby for the show.

Cat’s shorts got a lot of attention on social media (Credit: ITV)

‘Call the fashion police’

However, despite the winning looks and wealth of experience, viewers seem to think they could do a better job of Cat’s outfits on the ITV daytime show.

“Okay, call the fashion police for Cat,” declared one.

“Cat look like she’s got explosive diarrhoea and so has decided to tape a bin bag to the top of her legs,” said another. “Seeing what Cat is wearing reminds me to put my bins out tonight,” another said.

“I mean I shouldn’t judge with the state of me today but not a fan of Cat’s outfit. Nice top and shorts but not together,” said another wannabe Gok Wan.

“What are those shorts she’s wearing?” asked another. “Cat really needs to sack her stylist,” said another.

