Cat Deeley turns heads in stunning nude satin dress on This Morning today

Cat Deeley wore an outfit from M&S on This Morning today (May 14), but its silky fabric led some to suggest she’d hopped straight out of bed and headed directly to the studio, without changing out of her nightwear.

The This Morning presenter looked gorgeous as she fronted the ITV daytime show alongside Ben Shephard. Cat wore a dress costing £89 from Marks and Spencer.

Cat Deeley wore a dress from M&S to host the show today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley dresses in high street outfit on This Morning today

Styled by Rachael Hughes, Cat Deeley slipped into a flesh-toned satin scoop-neck tassel-hem midi dress from the store’s Autograph range. She teamed it with her old favourite snakeskin belt from The Fold, £135, to accentuate her waist.

M&S describes the dress as being “playful”, and viewers certainly had some fun when it came to the comments on social media.

The thigh-high slits showed off Cat’s tanned legs (Credit: ITV)

‘Why’s Cat got her nightie on?’

Cat certainly commanded attention in the dress, which showed off her tanned pins to perfection. The satin material and slip-like shape also caused some viewers to suggest Cat was wearing her nightwear to host the show.

Why is Cat wearing her dressing gown?

“Why’s Cat got her nightie on?” asked one. Another was (kind of?!) thinking along the same lines as they posted: “Why is Cat wearing her dressing gown?”

Another noticed a slight change to Cat’s hair today, which was slightly more tousled than usual.

“What’s with Cat’s hair? Did she arrive on a motorbike?” they asked.

Clearly a lover of sensual satin, Cat has raised eyebrows before when she wore a satin halterneck top to host the show, seemingly without a bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat’s Closet

A dedicated follower of fashion, Cat regularly posts her outfit details to Instagram at the top of that day’s show. She also shares a weekly roundup, under her own #CatsCloset hashtag.

One fan posted: “Never seen Cat dressed badly. Always so classy and elegant.” Another agreed and said: “Never gets it wrong!” “Always nailing it, Cat,” said a third, adding: “Beautiful.”

Cat’s predecessor Holly Willoughby also shared details of the outfits she wore to front This Morning on social media. However, unlike Holly, Cat tends to lean towards more budget-friendly options, often wearing outfits from the High Street.

She did come a cropper last week, though, when a wardrobe malfunction saw her dress split minutes before the show went live!

