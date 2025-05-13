This Morning hit with technical difficulties as fans slam ‘creepy’ new presenter: ‘This is laughable’

ITV’s This Morning was hit with technical difficulties today during “creepy” segment that introduced the show’s “new presenter”.

This Morning is home to a wide range of presenters, taking viewers through the biggest headlines and news. And while some of them may have faced blunders or wardrobe mishaps over the years, none have ever physically glitched.

But today, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley introduced viewers to their “brand-new presenter” – an AI bot. And things didn’t go according to plan.

This Morning debuts new ITV presenter today

Cyber-security expert Jake Moore joined the hosts on the sofa to share his latest invention of an AI presenter Julia. He created her using “straightforward and simple software”.

Julia then appeared on the screen beside Jake. However, she kept glitching throughout her interview.

Introducing the segment, Cat explained: “Also joining us today is a brand new member of the This Morning family, our very own AI expert Julia, who you can see is not a real person. By the wonders of AI we can actually talk to her live, now.”

But then Julia glitched right as the hosts turned to her, and Ben added: “Oh, no we can’t”. Cat then covered the glitch, explaining they would talk to her “in just a second”.

When Julia fully crashed, Ben asked Jake if he remembered Tomorrow’s World and how that was “exactly what happened here”.

If you’re worried about AI taking over your job, then don’t.

He explained: “They would test technology live and it would go wrong. That’s exactly what has happened here. Julia has crashed. And in order to reactivate her you [Jake] have to behind the sofa and reboot the computer.”

When Julia was finally working, she was able to answer all of Ben and Cat’s questions. However, as the interview went on, Julia began taking a while to register the questions being asked.

At the end of the interview, Julia then glitched off the screen once again, leaving Ben and Cat to talk to Jake a bit more about the whole process.

And when it was over, Ben joked about the technical difficulties: “If you’re worried about AI taking over your job, then don’t.”

Viewers found the whole segment ‘creepy’

But viewers were unimpressed by the segment, and found it quite “creepy”.

Taking to X, one wrote: “It took so much time to register that question.”

Another penned: “I’m not sure what they’re trying to prove here – beyond this is very, very boring.”

“The irony of the AI bot continuously glitching is laughable,” a third added.

A fourth wrote: “There is really a creepy AI bot on This Morning?”

“This is absolutely dog [bleep],” an annoyed viewer penned.

