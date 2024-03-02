Eamonn Holmes’ ‘£4m’ net worth and how wife Ruth Langsford brought home ‘double his earnings’

The Chase Celebrity Special today (Saturday March 2) features Eamonn Holmes as a contestant.

And while the telly fave is on screen, no doubt many viewers will be prompted to look up aspects of Eamonn’s life online they are inquisitive about, including his family, and his net worth.

Thanks to ED!, you can even have a bit of a poke around Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford’s gaff…

Did Eamonn Holmes give correct answers during his 2023 appearance on The Chase? (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes on The Chase

ED! won’t give you spoilers about how Eamonn performs in this episode of The Chase. But what we can tell you is the repeated episode on the box today first aired in 2023.

Joining him were Red Dwarf and Strictly star Danny John-Jules, Olympian Tom Bosworth and radio presenter Yinka Bokinni.

However, it wasn’t Eamonn’s first appearance on the show. He previously popped up to play with The Governess Anne Hegerty in a 2011 episode of the celeb special. And on that occasion Eamonn teamed with the unlikely crew of Ann Widdecombe, Sara Cox and Alex James!

But anyway, to answer the question Google has sent you here for…

Eamonn’s team when he appeared on The Chase in 2023 included Tom Bosworth, Yinka Bokinni, and Danny John-Jules (Credit: ITV)

What is Eamonn Holmes’ net worth?

According to various online claims, Eamonn Holmes may have a net worth between $4 million and $9 million, which is quite a wide range.

More established news outlets, however, have over time claimed that Eamonn could have a net worth of £4.1 million (figure quoted by The Sun) or £3.7 million (according to The Mirror).

Eamonn’s big break

The TV star got his big break as a farming correspondent back in 1979 on Ulster Television. From there, he’s working on GMTV, Sky News, This Morning and GB News.

So who’s richer, Ruth or Eamonn?

Back in 2023, Ruth’s net worth was listed as around £4m, so it seems the pair are pretty neck-and-neck when it comes to earnings.

Although, in April 2022, MailOnline reported Ruth earned double what Eamonn did in the previous two years, suggesting the Loose Women star pulled in £3 million and he had taken home £1.3 million over the same period.

So between them, they’ve amassed quite the fortune!

The Chase Celebrity Special airs on ITV today, Saturday March 2, at 4.30pm.

