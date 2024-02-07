The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gave fans an update on his health last night as he opened up about being diagnosed with anorexia during the height of his cancer battle.

Dave first announced that he was being treated for cancer in May 2022. And during Tuesday night’s episode of new series The Hairy Bikers Go West (February 6), he explained that he struggled to gain weight during his treatment.

Dave told fellow Biker Si King: “You lose weight, a lot of it, and you’re desperately trying to get the calories in, and it’s hard. It’s really hard. At one point I was diagnosed as anorexic. Can you believe it after all the dieting we’ve done?”

Biker Dave lost a lot of weight during his cancer treatment (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers in health update: ‘I’m alright now’

The TV chef, 66, was having a discussion with best pal Si when he gave the health update.

And the good news is that Dave’s weight has now stabilised. He continued: “But yeah, I’m doing alright now, I’m living with it. My weight’s stable so whatever I’m doing, I’ll carry on with it.”

Dave and Si are hunting out culinary treats across the west of the country in their new BBC Two show The Hairy Bikers Go West.

I’m doing alright now, I’m living with it.

The programme was filmed while Dave was receiving treatment for cancer. But for a while, Dave feared he’d never get back on his beloved motorbike.

He added: “When I was told I was ill, I never thought I’d ride a motorcycle again. But we’re doing it! There was a time when I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t walk. I didn’t think I’d be getting on a bike.”

The star credits being back in the saddle with “hard work and physiotherapy”.

Dave said: “I’ve still got my foot in a splint to change gear but it works. It’s joyous. I love the whole paraphernalia with the bike, the smell of the bike. It’s a dream come true Kingy, I appreciate it so much.”

The Hairy Bikers are thrilled to be back on the road again (Credit: BBC)

Si pays tribute to ‘remarkable’ best mate

Best friend Kingy has been by Dave’s side during the cancer diagnosis. And during the new Hairy Bikers series, he has also paid tribute to his mate.

Si said: “It’s a series that we will always remember. We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.

“Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it.”

The Hairy Bikers Go West continues on Tuesdays on BBC Two.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares unseen clips of his cancer treatment as fans in tears.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.