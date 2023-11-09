Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers appeared on TV earlier this week and issued an update on his cancer treatment.

The lovely Dave revealed that he is still undergoing treatment, however, he did share a piece of good news with fans. It comes after the celebrity chef was diagnosed with cancer last year, aged 66.

Treatment led to the chef losing his iconic hair and beard. And now, following his brave decision to return to work, the star has discussed how his cancer treatment is progressing.

Dave Myers has revealed the progress of his cancer treatment (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares cancer update

Dave appeared on BBC Breakfast with his co-star Si King. Speaking to host Jon Kay, he revealed how his cancer treatment was going.

The exchange took place as Jon said: “David, you told us when you were on here a few months ago that you were being treated for cancer – how are you doing? You look really well.”

I am still doing treatment but everything seems stable.

“Yeah, I am doing alright thanks, Jon. I am still doing treatment but everything seems stable,” Dave responded.

He then shared his decision to return to work, something fans hailed as “brave”. Dave added: “I’ve been back with my best mate on the bike filming and doing the books, and back to work. So it’s all pretty good actually, I am really enjoying life at the moment.”

Dave Myers reveals ‘tears of joy’ in cancer recovery

Last month, Dave gave an interview to the MailOnline, talking about his new book with Si – The Hairy Bikers Go West.

“There’s been a lot of emotion while we were filming and writing this book because we both realised how that feeling of comfort, of having a hug, is really important. We talked a lot about the book during filming because it’s comfort that sees you through the bad times. So doing it has been a great therapy for me, for both of us really, as two mates,” he said.

In doing so, he revealed how his cancer treatment was going.

“To some extent we’re still on it as my diagnosis was in March 2022 and treatment is ongoing. But it’s not necessarily the end of the world,” he said.

“It’s like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. At the minute life is pretty damn sweet. Now the tears are tears of joy rather than anguish,” he then added.

