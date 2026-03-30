Si King makes heartbreaking admission about reason for split from wife of 27 years: ‘It’s the most destructive thing’

Si King has candidly opened up about the split from his ex-wife after 27 years of marriage.

The Hairy Bikers star was married to Jane for 27 years before splitting. The pair also share three grown-up children, Alex, James and Dylan

And recently, Si made a sad confession about his split from Jane, admitting that the pressures of fame caused their marriage to break down.

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Si opened up about his ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Si King on reason for split from his ex-wife

Talking to The Telegraph, Si has spoken out about his relationship with Jane, revealing his hectic work schedule led to their split.

He shared that because he wasn’t there during the height of the Hairy Bikers success, he was unaware of “the day-to-day of everybody’s lives, and what the crack is”.

Si continued: “What then happens is that you become, as a person, very inconsistent emotionally because you don’t know where to put it.

Si and Jane were married for almost three decades (Credit: ITV)

Si says he ‘completely lost myself’

Talking about his ex-wife Si added: “And that’s very difficult for Jane, particularly, the mother of my children, and it’s the most destructive thing because nobody ever knows where they are, and there’s no sense of deep security there, which was the antithesis of what I wanted.”

Si then confessed: “I don’t mind admitting that I completely lost myself. But that was a very private thing for me and my family and my friends. And it wasn’t horrible. It was just well, he’s away from home and living in this mad world.”

Meanwhile back in 2016, he told Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: “We lost each other.

“Jane was focused on the family and I was focused on work. The reality is the industry we work in is incredibly brutal, there are timelines and deadlines. You have to be on form. Some people can do it. I find it quite difficult.”

Si King’s romances

After his split from Jane, Si was in a relationship with Australian chef Michele Cranston. They are reported to have broken off their long-distance engagement in 2021.

Fast forward to June 2024, and Si opened up on the support he’s received from a new girlfriend following Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers‘ death.

Talking to The Guardian, Si spoke for what was believed to be the first time about his new love. He praised his girlfriend, named only as Jen, for her behaviour in the wake of Dave’s death.

In fact, Si told the paper that she has been “hugely supportive throughout all this”.

Read more: Si King issues update on Hairy Bikers following death of co-star Dave Myers

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