Loose Women viewers convinced Linda Robson has been ‘replaced’ as show makes comeback after six weeks off air

Loose Women is back on screens today after its break, but fans are worried Linda Robson has been ‘replaced’.

Viewers are thrilled to see the ITV favourite return at lunchtime, yet many are wondering if Linda has been dropped.

The Birds of a Feather star, 68, has not been seen on the panel since early February, sparking fresh concern about her future on the show.

Linda Robson fans are worried she has been ‘replaced’ on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Why is Linda Robson not on Loose Women?

Loose Women confirmed its comeback with a social media post revealing the panel for the week ahead.

Familiar faces such as Ruth Langsford, Kay Adams, Christine Lampard and Janet Street Porter were all included.

Newer names GK Barry and Lisa Riley also featured in the line up images shared online.

The post read: “Guess who’s back! The Loose Women return tomorrow at 12.30pm! Here’s a sneak peak of the line up for the coming week.”

However, fans were quick to spot Linda was not included.

One viewer commented: “Where is Linda, haven’t seen her in ages?”

Another asked: “When will Linda come back? Have they replaced Linda now?”

Back in November, Linda herself admitted she was unsure about her future on the show following news of changes to ITV Daytime.

Big financial cuts means Loose Women will now only air for 30 weeks of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

Linda was asked if she still had a job, but she told The Mirror: “We have to wait and find out.

“My first job was in a fish and chip shop so I might have to go back to the fish and chip shop!”

Linda Robson’s Loose Women future

Despite the concern, there is some reassurance for fans.

Linda did return to the show earlier this year and last appeared in early February, before the programme went off air on March 6 of its break.

Sources say she has not been dropped and is simply taking some time away.

A show insider said: “Linda hasn’t been dropped from the show. She has been taking some time away and hopes to return soon.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

For now, viewers will have to wait a little longer to see her back on the panel, but it sounds like she will return.

No fish frying for you just yet, Linda!

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s future at ITV confirmed as return date for her morning show is announced

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