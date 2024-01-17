BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shuts down troll who criticises her appearance after she returns to work following birth of baby Nancy

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has only just got back from maternity leave and she’s already having to take down the trolls.

The fan-favourite journalist had been out of office for seven months as she welcomed her third baby, a little girl called Nancy. But when she got back to work, Nina found herself subject to other people’s opinions.

In fact, one viewer took to social media to comment on her appearance.

Nina’s back to work with BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent (Credit: BBC Breakfast)

Nina Warhurst claps back at unkind comments

They said: “Nina I wish you would do something with your hair, fluff it up, it looks like it’s been plastered down. No offence intended.”

Nina shared the comment on X (formerly Twitter) and quipped: “Ah, it’s good to be back!”

The star, 43, has been honest about her mixed emotions while returning to work after mat leave.

She said on Instagram: “Cannot fib, the anxiety was real. Tried all my best tricks but only got about 30 mins sleep last night. Work have been brilliant and managed a phased return… And I was back home in the afternoon for a long kip with my girl. The juggle is about to get very real. But here we are… and I am filled with joy and gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

Nina fans leap to defence

Meanwhile her loyal fans were quick to defend their favourite BBC journalist against the unkind comment. One said: “Let the haters hate! Life is too short.”

Another agreed: “I despair at some folk! We all love you.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “I was just thinking how utterly gorgeous you look Nina. I presume some people have nothing better to do with their time but find things to criticise. I’d say if you’ve got nothing nice to say keep quiet, eh?”

Sadly it’s not the first time Nina has suffered unkind comments from strangers on the internet.

Last April, when she was standing in for Sally Nugent, one viewer begged Nina to change her appearance. They said: “We have to look at you while we are eating our breakfasts, for heaven’s sake!”

