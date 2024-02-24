BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood on ‘devastating’ divorce from husband Jimmy: ‘The hardest year’

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her divorce from her first husband, Jimmy Kirkwood.

Carol, who married fiancé Steve Randall last year, told Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast about the most difficult year of her life so far.

And she said it was a toss up between the year her first marriage ended and the year she lost her beloved dad.

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood: ‘The hardest year’

Loose Women star Kaye asked Carol about the most difficult year of her life so far.

She admitted: “Probably the year I got divorced, I didn’t expect that to happen and it was shocking. It was pretty devastating at the time, but it led to better things after that.”

Carol then added: “I think that was probably the hardest year, that or when my dad died. I was very close to my dad and he died when I was quite young and he was the apple of my eye so either of these two. For different reasons.”

The BBC weather presenter married Irish cricket player Jimmy when she was 28 and starting out at the BBC. They divorced in 2008 after being married for 18 years.

Although the reasons behind their split remain unknown, Carol did add: “It was a transition between being married and being divorced and suddenly being on your own. All of that was new to me at the ripe old age in my forties. You were a wee bit lost but you get on with it.”

Carol weds Steve Randall

Better things did indeed follow for Carol, though.

She announced her engagement to Steve Randall in 2022 and the pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony before Christmas.

Returning to BBC Breakfast after her nuptials, Carol said: “I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been!

“I would not change a thing about the day. It was very small as well and intimate, so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nelly didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand! It was brilliant.”

