BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood branded ‘gorgeous’ as fans spot her ‘weight loss’

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has wowed viewers with her appearance as some people speculated over an apparent weight loss.

Weather presenter Carol, 61, has been sharing her looks from the show this week on her Instagram. On Tuesday (January 23), she posted a photo of herself on the breakfast show.

She was wearing a light blue dress featuring a black panel across the chest. Alongside the photo, Carol said: “Good morning… another day, another storm.”

Carol Kirkwood ‘weight loss’

In the comments, fans were left gushing over Carol’s appearance on BBC Breakfast. One person said: “Good morning Carol, so gorgeous and stunning always.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous dress.”

Someone else commented: “Good morning Carol. Hope you’re ok. Looking beautiful as always, have a lovely day.”

Meanwhile, one person wrote: “She seems to be losing a lot of weight.” Others took to X – formerly Twitter. One person said: “Has Carol lost weight? Carol looks fab.”

Another wrote on Instagram: “Looking fit.”

Fans have also commented on Carol’s weight in the last few days. Someone else said on Carol’s Instagram recently: “Wow looking good! Have you lost weight?”

Carol’s appearance has wowed viewers on BBC Breakfast this week (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood’s wedding

It comes shortly after Carol opened up about her wedding to partner Steve in December. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Carol gushed: “It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy.”

After Carol shared a stunning picture of her and Steve on their wedding day, her fans were amazed by her dress.

One person said: “Huge congratulations. You look beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Carol, what a beautiful bride you are. Your husband is a very lucky man, I wish you both the very best of luck for a long and happy future.”

“Congratulations @carolkirkwood_bbc your dress is beautiful, how lovely,” someone else said.

Carol and Steve got engaged in 2022. Speaking on The One Show in the summer of 2022, Carol admitted she “ruined” Steve’s romantic proposal.

Carol got married in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Kirkwood on engagement

She said: “He took me by surprise! We went for a picnic down by the river and we were just sitting there and you could see he was fumbling a bit.

“And I thought, ‘What’s the matter with you?’ And the next thing, he’s on his knee and he had the ring and he proposed!”

Read more: BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood marries partner Steve

Carol added at the time: “I thought he was joking. I ruined it. I said, ‘Oh, you’re having a laugh!’ And he said, ‘No, seriously, I’ve got the ring!'”

