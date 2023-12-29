BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has revealed she got married to her partner in a secret ceremony earlier this week.

The BBC weather presenter, 61, admitted she got engaged back in 2022, but has stayed quiet about it until now. Naga Munchetty revealed on BBC Breakfast this morning, that Carol and partner Steve Randall, 48, had tied the knot on Wednesday in Buckinghamshire.

The show shared stunning pictures of Carol and Steve, revealing she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown with a white bouquet.

Carol Kirkwood revealed she tied the knot

Sharing her excitement, Carol said: “It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy.” While she was absent from the show this morning with Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt, the telly presenter said she was taking a well-earned rest.

This comes after Carol gushed over ‘kind’ partner Steve. Meanwhile, BBC Weather also shared some photos from the big day as they said: “A huge congratulations to our friend and colleague Carol Kirkwood on her wedding to Steve. Best wishes from us all!”

Carol met Steve, a divorced policeman, when she was in her 50s and they first went public with their romance earlier this year.

Fans and colleagues react to the good news

Many of her colleagues, including former co-star Dan Walker have been congratulating her. He posted a sweet message to his Instagram and said: “Congratulations to Carol and Steve. Steve is one very fortunate gentleman and Carol is the best of us all. She is kind, caring, brilliant at her job and a wonderful person to be around. I wish them every happiness in their new life together.”

And even fans took to their respected social media platforms to congratulate the TV favourite, as one person said: “Many congratulations to you both! Wonderful news.” Another added: “Congratulations on your wedding and enjoy your honeymoon.” A third person commented: “Awww congratulations. That dress is sensational you look stunning.”

Soon after, Carol took to her Twitter and thanked her well-wishers for their lovely comments. She wrote: “Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. We had the most perfect day. It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate. A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one.”

