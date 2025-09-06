Carol Kirkwood reveals impact of shock accident that left her with ‘severe’ injury

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood, who is on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, September 6), once opened up about the impact being knocked off her bike had on her.

The weather presenter, 63, spoke of the incident during an interview back in July.

Carol was hurt in a bike accident (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood on impact of bike accident

Back in 2020, BBC Breakfast star Carol was involved in an accident that saw her miss three weeks of work as a result.

The meteorologist recounted the shock incident during an interview with Saga magazine back in July of this year.

“During the pandemic, I was on my bike and someone drove into me, knocking me off. I was taken to hospital with a severe injury to one of my knees and was off work for three weeks,” she said.

Carol on sad aftermath of bike accident

The star then went on to discuss how the accident left her with a fear of cycling on roads. “The accident stopped me cycling and gave me a fear of riding on roads,” she confessed.

“I’ve been back out on my bike with Steve, but when a car overtakes, I get nervous and feel I’m going to fall off. So I don’t tend to cycle anymore, which is a shame because I loved it,” she then added.

Carol thanked those who helped her at the time (Credit: BBC)

‘I get nervous’

At the time of the accident, Carol took to social media to express gratitude to those who had helped her at the time.

After informing her followers that she had been “injured”, she wrote: “Biggest thanks ever to the police (Chris and Faye), the ambulance crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to hospital.”

She didn’t return to work for three weeks. However, when she did go back, she was still dealing with the effects of the injury.

“I still have a nasty injury on my knee but I’m still her,” she reassured viewers at the time.

You can catch Carol on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (September 6) at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

