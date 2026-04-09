Carol Kirkwood reveals heartbreaking death that really triggered her BBC Breakfast exit

Carol Kirkwood has revealed the heartbreaking death that led to her leaving BBC Breakfast after 28 years.

The star, 63, who joined Breakfast in 1998, left the show after over a quarter of a century last week.

Carol left BBC Breakfast last month (Credit: Splash News)

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Carol Kirkwood on why she left BBC Breakfast

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Carol has opened up about her exit from BBC Breakfast and the heartbreaking death that sparked her exit.

One of the main reasons she left, she revealed, is because she wanted to do some travelling with her husband, Steve Randall.

Carol and Steve tied the knot back in 2023, after they got engaged in 2022.

“I’ve so enjoyed my time at the BBC; I’d been working there for 28 years. I love my job. But in the end, I love my husband more. And now we’ve got this great big, wide world opening up ahead of us, and while we’re still both fit and healthy, we’re really looking forward to exploring it,” she said.

Carol Kirkwood on heartbreaking death that sparked BBC Breakfast exit

When asked what the “lightbulb moment” was that led to her deciding to leave, she revealed that it was the death of her sister-in-law, Steve’s older sister, Jan.

“Yes, when we lost Steve’s elder sister Jan last year after a short illness. She was older than him but younger than me. It made us realise that old age isn’t guaranteed,” she revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carol said she’ll miss her colleagues at BBC Breakfast, but won’t miss the 2.45am starts and 7pm bedtimes, which she said have left her with a “permanent, mild form of jet lag”.

She also said her family’s reaction to her quitting was “about time”, as they can now organise to do things without having to work to her schedule. She also added that her new husband, Steve, didn’t “try to influence me one way or another”.

Carol may be back on screens soon (Credit: BBC)

Carol’s plans for BBC return

In the interview, Carol was asked whether she might be popping up on TV again in the future.

When asked if she’d be on the next series of The Celebrity Traitors – something that has been rumoured in the past – Carol admitted that no-ones approached her to do it, and she’s never even seen it!

However, she admitted “I’d certainly give it some thought” if she were asked to take part.

There is one show she’d be keen to take part in, however. “I’d love to take part in Race Across The World. I’d be in charge of the budget, Steve would be chief Boy Scout, looking after logistics. It would be such fun,” she said.

But those holding out hope for a stint on I’m A Celebrity or Celebrity Big Brother will be disappointed – as will fans of Celebrity Bake Off, as Carol admitted “I’m not a cook”.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers call out ‘secret feud’ following Naga Munchetty’s behaviour during Carol Kirkwood farewell tribute

BBC Breakfast airs (sans Carol) from 6am daily on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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