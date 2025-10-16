Ricky Hatton’s provisional cause of death revealed as preliminary inquest takes place in Manchester

The provisional cause of death of boxer Ricky Hatton has been revealed at an inquest today (October 16).

Ricky was found at his Manchester home on September 14 by his manager. At the time, police said they weren’t treating his death as suspicious. Now, his provisional cause of death has been revealed at an inquest in Manchester.

The 46-year-old boxer left behind three children – Campbell, Millie and Fearne, and was also a grandad.

Ricky died at 46 years old in September (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Death of Ricky Hatton – cause revealed at inquest

Earlier today, a preliminary inquest into the death of boxer Ricky Hatton took place. It revealed new details surrounding his death, including the cause of death of the popular boxer.

The inquest heard that Ricky was found hanged by his manager at home. His body was found by his long-time manager and friend Paul Speak, who attended today’s brief hearing on behalf of Ricky’s devastated family.

The case was opened before senior coroner for South Manchester Alison Mutch and lasted for just five minutes.

The inquest revealed that Ricky was last seen alive by family members on September 12. The court heard how he had “appeared well” but that he then failed to attend an event at which he had been expected at the following day.

On the morning of September 14, Speak arrived at the house to take the star to Manchester Airport for a flight, the coroner said. Speak found Ricky “unresponsive”. His provisional cause of death was given as hanging. The full inquest will take place in March 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

Ricky Hatton’s family release statement

The news comes after Ricky’s family insisted he was “in a good place” in his final days.

Taking to Ricky’s Instagram page, his family and team released a statement. They revealed that despite his well-documented struggles with alcohol and his mental health over the years, Ricky was “in a good place” in the days before he passed away.

Richard was not alone in life, or in the days before the weekend.

They penned: “We are all distraught at the events of recent days. To our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

“He was excited for the future, his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls Mille and Fearne were to be the centre of.”

The family added that Ricky was a “doting grandfather” and had planned to spend more time in Tenerife.

Regarding Ricky’s final days before his tragic death, his family confirmed he had been speaking to them.

The statement continued: “Richard had spoken to his family and his team in the days and weeks before the weekend. He had dinner with his girls on Friday night. And Richard was not alone in life, or in the days before the weekend.”

His family are ‘distraught’ (Credit: Kieran Riley / SplashNews.com)

Ricky’s family ‘in shock’ over his death

The boxing legend’s family added that they were still “in shock” over the “events” that took place. And confirmed his body was found by his close friend and manager, Paul Speak.

They said: “Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard’s parents, Ray and Carol, his children, and the wider family.”

They went on to thank the public for their tributes to Ricky. “The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will be, in time, something that gives us all some comfort and pride.”

Read more: Inside Ricky Hatton’s funeral – celebrity guests and eulogies from his devastated children

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please contact the Samaritans here for free, confidential advice and help. You can also call free any time by dialing 116 123.

Are you heartbroken over the death of Ricky Hatton? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!