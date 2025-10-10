Inside the funeral of Ricky Hatton – from famous guests and eulogy by his children to touching floral tributes

The funeral for the late boxing legend Ricky Hatton today (October 10) featured many touching and emotional moments.

Last month, it was announced that Ricky had suddenly died at age 46. As of this writing, the cause of his death has not been revealed. His long-term manager, Paul Speak, found his body at his home in Manchester.

The service for his funeral took place at Manchester Cathedral. Meanwhile, a procession took place, starting in Hyde, the town where he lived.

Ricky Hatton’s funeral: Famous guests

To pay their respects, many familiar faces showed up at Ricky’s funeral.

Ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney arrived in all black. She was accompanied by a group of other guests while walking in together.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was also spotted with his wife, Paris. Tyson wore an animated suit with pictures of himself, and was seen drinking coffee and chatting with other guests.

“Today is the day of Ricky Hatton’s funeral and I’m not going to be alone here when I say this, but Ricky inspired me as a young boy to go on and do great things in boxing. I wanted to be just like him: the ring walks, the flashy shorts, the fans, the chanting,” he said.

Tyson added: “So without Ricky Hatton, Manchester wouldn’t have had, the north-west wouldn’t have had, the UK wouldn’t have had so many boxing world champions inspired by the great Hitman Hatton. Rest in peace Rick, see you soon buddy.”

Calum Best, Tony Bellew, Paddy McGuinness, Wayne and Coleen Rooney, Amir Khan, Frank Bruno, Ryan Thomas and Oasis star Liam Gallagher were among the other famous guests in attendance.

Poignant tributes

When the procession began, crowds gathered early this morning to pay their respects. Many emotional supporters appeared with flags that featured the Man City flag and “There is only one Ricky Hatton” written across.

A white Iveco lorry with the number plate “BOX IN” appeared ahead of his coffin. The vehicle was decorated with yellow flowers that spelled out his first name.

The lorry was carrying a yellow Only Fools And Horses van, where many tearful mourners had laid flowers around it. The three-wheeled car belonged to Only Fools and Horses fan Ricky, and he called it his “passion wagon”.

On the side of the window appeared a framed photo of the main characters.

As a lifelong fan of the show, Ricky reportedly spent nearly £4k purchasing the van. According to Sky, it was the backup van from the show.

Behind the vehicle appeared a floral display that featured mini red boxing gloves and the logo for pro boxing gloves and equipment brand Cleto Reyes splashed across the front.

Other floral tributes included a pint of Guinness and more yellow flowers that spelled out his nickname Hitman.

Outside the church, while the ceremony was taking place, yellow flowers that read “Next Gen” were placed on the grass.

Ricky’s coffin

A black hearse carried Ricky’s coffin, which was blue to match the colour of the Man City football shirts.

On top of the sky blue coffin sat an arrangement of white and pale blue flowers.

His name – Richard – and “Blue Moon” were written on the side. The song is Manchester City’s club anthem.

Ricky Hatton’s funeral – the ceremony

While being carried into the cathedral, Man City’s anthem Blue Moon played. He was taken into the venue by his brother Matthew Hatton and son Campbell Hatton.

Doves were released as attendees were en route to the venue.

Ricky’s fights were regularly soundtracked by a brass band that followed him around the venues. The band was in attendance today and played as guests arrived. As Ricky’s coffin arrived, they played There’s Only One Ricky Hatton.

The iconic Live Forever by Oasis and the hymns Jerusalem and Abide With Me were chosen to play during the ceremony. The order of service also featured family photos that honoured Ricky’s life.

Ricky Hatton’s funeral – Family tributes

A eulogy was performed by his three children – Campbell, 24, Millie, 13, and Fearne, 12.

Son Campbell said: “Never have a father and son had so much in common. whether it be our looks, as we’ve been told so often, our music, the same sense of humour and personalities, our love for Man City, going to the pub, butchering songs on the karaoke. And the [bleep] jokes that I’d nick from you and that even though he’d never admit it, you’d nick from me. When we were together, there was an undeniable bond that we shared, which has given me some of the best memories and laughs I’ve ever had, and will ever have.

“They will stay with me forever. The amount of stories I could share about my dad is endless. Most of them not suitable for the cathedral.

“Anybody who spent just a small time with him will have a hilarious memory that they can take away from their time they spent with him. Always laughing, always joking, and absolutely ripping into everybody with no hesitation or filter.

“Well, that was him, and that’s why we loved him. And the reason so many people are here to celebrate his life. Growing up, I looked up to my dad in every aspect of life. Whether it be following him in a career in boxing like or the way he carried himself out of the ring, in all the ways we’ve already mentioned. All of that was fuel for the love I had and always will have for him.”

‘I’ll try my best to do you proud’

“I’m so proud of my dad, that it’s hard to put into words, not just his boxing career, the one-of-a-kind fan base and the things that made him the People’s Champion. But because of how happy we all were when we were together, and like, I’ve already said, we the best times..

“Because of the grandad he was to Lyla. Who idolised him and he did her. I think the times he spent with Lyla and his girls, as he got older and mellowed, were among his favourites, despite him always reminding me, and laughing, that I made him a grandad at 39.

“I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you Dad. I’m heartbroken we’re not going to be making any new memories. But the ones we have, I’ll cherish forever. I’ll try my best to do you for proud and now you’re at peace. I love you so much.”

Daughter Fearne Hatton’s tribute at funeral of Ricky Hatton

Speaking at the funeral, Fearne, 12, shared: “I can’t believe that you are not here any more, and that I have only known you for 12 years. Even though I have only spent 12 years of my life, knowing the strong and inspiring person you are, I can’t help but wonder why. Why have you gone so quick?

“I’m having to realise that you will be out of my life more than you have been in it. Over the 12 years, I have had 12 years. We have made so many memories.

“Going to Hollywood Bowl and saving our tickets to get the biggest prize… or playing mini golf. The memories I love the most was when we were at your house watching grown ups or being in the games room when we were playing darts.

“The thing I admire most about you is how you put the people who feel unseen feel known and how you bring a smile to everyone’s faces. You are known as Ricky Hatton in the ring, by I’ve only seen you as my dad, even in the ring. I’m so proud of you words can’t express.

“I will never change the way I think of you because you are now gone. I love you so much, Daddy, and I will miss you more than you will ever know. More memories won’t be made but our memories I have already made you will be.

“This isn’t a goodbye forever because I know I will see you one way or another. I love you so much, my one and only Daddy.”

Millie Hatton’s eulogy

13-year-old Millie’s read: “My heart is in a million and one pieces that you aren’t here with me and everyone else who loves you dearly. I wake up every morning wishing you were here.

“You were seriously the funniest person I’ve ever ever come across and I’m lucky enough to call you my dad. I can’t help but wonder why. Why did you feel that way?

“Why didn’t you reach out about how you felt? Everyone else and I will forever wonder those questions. I can’t help but think about how you will never walk me down the aisle, how you will never meet my children and your grandchildren, that you won’t be here to see me leave school and you won’t even see me grow into an adult.

“I fear every Christmas, Easter, birthday, Tenerife holiday, and especially Father’s Day, knowing that you aren’t here to meet you laugh until my stomach hurts. I cherish all the memories we had, singing Oasis in the car, in particularly Live Forever, going to the Graves Pub with Lyla and Fearne, going to the Anchor in Tenerife, and just seeing your face in general. Although you were the greatest boxer and I am forever proud for all you have achieved in the ring, my favourite times with you were when we were just in the house singing Oasis and watching Grown Ups.

“I genuinely hope you don’t ever think that you have let me down because I would never, ever think that. I love you and miss you unconditionally, Daddy.”

Heartbroken mum of Ricky Hatton pays tribute at his funeral

The late boxer’s mum Carol also spoke on behalf of her and her husband Ray.

She said: “Our son, Richard John, was born at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, on the 6th of October, 1978. We lived in a little cottage with both our boys in a small village, Hayfield. I can remember it like it was yesterday.

“I was on the maternity ward with three other ladies who had already given birth to their daughters, their babies weighed six pounds. They assured me that child birth was fine, and it was like shelling peas. I was told that drinking the white label stouts would provide the baby with plenty of nutrients and iron to ensure that he would grow big and healthy.

“It didn’t then take me by surprise when Richard was born and weighed nearly 10 pounds. He was delivered by forceps, which resulted in him having two black eyes. People said he was a little bruiser, and that he resembled a boxer. Ray was in another waiting room with the other dads. And when they announced to Ray that his son had been safely delivered, and that he was almost 10 pounds, he strutted around like a king.

“This was because the other dads were over six foot tall and had fathered small babies. From being a small boy, Richard loved the camera. Ray went everywhere with a camcorder over his shoulders, videoing both Richard and Matthew.

“And it was always Richard saying to Ray: ‘Dad get me on video.’ Poor Ray, the camcorder was huge. As his mum, I felt his first kick and carried him safely for nine months.”

‘If I die tomorrow, I’ve lived my life with no regrets’

“Ray and I held his hand until he decided it was too embarrassing to be doing this. I told Richard many years ago: ‘Son you’re living the life of an express train,’ and his reply was simply: ‘Mum, if I was to die tomorrow, I have lived my life already with no regrets.’

“The Hitman was adored by his army of fans, the People’s Champion, and he would say that’s how he wanted to be remembered. Long before this accolade, he was our little champ from the day he was born. Hopefully, our son has now found eternal peace. That would be our last wish.

“Rest Easy, son. loved and remembered forever, Mum and Dad.”

At the end of the ceremony, Ricky’s coffin was carried back out, and mourners were visibly brought to tears following an emotional service, including Claire Sweeney, who could be seen wiping her tears.

His coffin was then taken to Manchester City’s ground, the Etihad Stadium. Screens outside featured an image of the boxer, along with his dates of birth and death.

