Celebrity guests arrive for Ricky Hatton’s funeral – Claire Sweeney, Tyson Fury, Tony Bellew, and Paddy McGuinness among mourners

Thousands of heartbroken fans gathered in and around Manchester the morning to pay tribute to the late boxing legend Ricky Hatton as his funeral takes place.

On September 14, Ricky unexpectedly died at the age of 46. He was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

Today (October 10) the funeral of Ricky Hatton took place at Manchester Cathedral. Before the service, there was a procession which travelled through the city beginning at 9.45am, giving friends and fans a chance to say their own goodbyes.

Ricky Hatton’s funeral took place today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ricky Hatton’s funeral takes place in Manchester

Ricky – who dated Claire Sweeney following their appearance on Dancing On Ice – was a father of three children.

Following his death, heartbroken tributes immediately poured in from Ricky’s friends in the boxing community, his family, and Claire also penned her own heartbreaking message.

And, earlier today, heartbroken mourners lined the streets of Ricky Hatton’s funeral route to pay their respects.

Fans lined the street to pay tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘There’s only one Ricky Hatton’

Many heartbroken supporters appeared with flags that featured the Man City logo with “There is only one Ricky Hatton” written across.

When the procession began, a white lorry with the number plate “BOX IN” appeared ahead of his coffin. The vehicle was also decorated with yellow flowers that spelled out his first name.

The lorry was also driving an Only Fools And Horses van in the same colour. And it’s believed the three-wheeled car is one that was used as a back-up in the show, which Ricky bought and called his “passion wagon”.

Behind the car was a black hearse carrying Ricky’s blue coffin, which matched the colour of the Man City shirts.

Claire and Ricky were together for eight months (Credit: Sky)

Claire Sweeney arrives at Ricky Hatton’s funeral

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend, Claire Sweeney, arrived at his funeral for the private service this morning.

Claire was seen looking sombre as she arrived dressed in all black, with a hat with black netted veil, for the funeral. She was accompanied with a group of other guests while walking in together.

Ricky and Claire embarked on an eight-month relationship following their stint on Dancing On Ice last year. But the pair seemed to remain friends following their split, with Claire admitting she was “devastated” in her tribute to the boxer.

Tyson wore a suit with his own face (Credit: Sky)

Celebrities arriving – Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was spotted arriving at the funeral of Ricky Hatton alongside his wife, Paris.

Tyson wore an animated suit with pictures of himself, and was seen drinking coffee and chatting to other guests. The boxer had previously given a tribute for Ricky Hatton this morning on his Instagram Story.

He said: “Today is the day of Ricky Hatton’s funeral and I’m not going to be alone here when I say this, but Ricky inspired me as a young boy to go on and do great things in boxing. I wanted to be just like him: the ring walks, the flashy shorts, the fans, the chanting.

“When I was a little kid, he was fighting for his world title in Manchester and I was there along with a lot of kids to watch a fight by Ricky.

“So without Ricky Hatton, Manchester wouldn’t have had, the north-west wouldn’t have had, the UK wouldn’t have had so many boxing world champions inspired by the great Hitman Hatton. Rest in peace Rick, see you soon buddy.”

Calum Best was at the funeral (Credit: Sky)

Calum Best at Ricky Hatton’s funeral

TV star Calum Best was also spotted arriving at the service, and while he didn’t speak to the cameras about Ricky, he had previously paid tribute.

He was seen interacting with other guests at the funeral service.

Tony spoke about his memories of Ricky (Credit: Sky)

Tony Bellew spoke about Ricky

As he arrived at the funeral to pay his respects, boxer and I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew spoke about what an amazing guy Ricky Hatton was.

He told media: “Ricky was an unbelievable person, an unbelievable father. Just a lovely lovely person and a great fella.”

Paddy fondly remembered Ricky (Credit: Sky)

Paddy McGuinness

Another huge TV name that made an appearance today was Paddy McGuinness. And he also shared some words on what the boxer meant to everyone.

He said: “A lot of love and a lot of positivity being thrown around. Such a humble chat, a lovely boy, but I’m going to get in now.”

Amir spoke about Ricky (Credit: Sky)

Amir Khan

Arriving at the funeral of Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan spoke fondly of the boxing legend.

He told media: “He inspired so many fighters like us. He was very jolly, very fun and very nice. It’s great to be here to see the boxing community come together to pay our respects. It shows he was a popular man.”

Chris arrived at the funeral (Credit: Sky)

Other huge names arriving at funeral of Ricky Hatton

Also arriving at the funeral of Ricky Hatton included Chris Kamara and Oasis legend Liam Gallagher.

However, more celebrities were seen, including pro-boxer Frazer Clarke, Bez and Shaun Ryder and soap star Bruce Jones.

Read more: Ricky Hatton’s ‘distraught’ family share new statement as they reveal heartbreaking details about his ‘shock’ death

So were you surprised at any of the stars at the funeral of Ricky Hatton? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!