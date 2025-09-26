Ricky Hatton’s manager has spoken about the “shock and confusion” he felt upon finding the boxing legend dead at home ahead of his funeral.

Paul Speak had worked with Ricky Hatton for almost 30 years and was the one who found him at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, September 14. After being told that the former world champion didn’t attend a boxing event in Manchester the previous morning, he went to check on him.

Ricky Hatton’s manager found the boxer, seen here in March 2025, dead at home earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

“The lights weren’t on, which I thought was strange,” he told Boxing News magazine. “I thought he’d overslept, but it’s not unusual. People do oversleep. So, I went inside – I have a key – shouting, ‘Rick, Rick, wake up!”

“I heard music coming from upstairs, so I went upstairs. I took a look at him – I had to take some time to process it.”

Paul was in a ‘state of shock and confusion’

Paul said he was “in a state of shock and confusion and loss and many more emotions,” before needing to call the police and ambulance. He added that Ricky was “in a really good place” before he died and that he doesn’t think his death – which is not being treated as suspicious by police – was intentional. “It’s for the coroner to determine, but he had it all to live for,” he added.

Slamming speculation regarding Ricky’s relationship with his parents and explaining that he had a number of things in the pipeline, Paul continued: “He’d arranged to take his daughters to see Oasis next week. He was planning to go to Thailand for the WBC convention and a holiday after his fight. He’d just booked a flight to Tenerife for Christmas.

“He was going to see his dad after getting back from Dubai. His daughters had never seen him box, so he was excited for that. So many things for him to live for – he was in a really good place.

“If this was 10 years ago, it wouldn’t have been as big a shock as it was. I’ve been with Ricky to the very highest mountains in boxing to the lowest chasm in life.”

Claire and Ricky dated for about eight months last year (Credit: Splash News)

Claire Sweeney, who dated Ricky for eight months last year, has also paid tribute. She said: “Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”

Ricky Hatton funeral

Ricky was due to return to boxing later this year, with a fight against the United Arab Emirates’ Eisa Al Dah scheduled for December 2 in Dubai.

His funeral will be held at Manchester Cathedral on Friday, October 10, and is invitation-only. Beginning at 12pm, it’s set to take place four days after what would have been the icon’s 47th birthday.

