Ricky Hatton’s ‘distraught’ family share new statement as they reveal heartbreaking details about his ‘shock’ death

The family of Ricky Hatton have released a new statement, sharing heartbreaking details of the days before his death.

Ricky was found at his Manchester home on Sunday (September 14) by his manager. While his cause of death hasn’t been revealed, police have said they aren’t treating it as suspicious. His ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney has also spoken out about his death.

The 46-year-old boxer left behind three children – Campbell, Millie and Fearne, and was also a grandad. Now, his family have said they are “devastated” by Ricky’s death, insisting he was “in a good place” in his final days.

Ricky died at 46 years old over the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ricky Hatton’s family release new statement

Taking to Ricky’s Instagram page, his family and team released a statement this morning (September 17).

They revealed that despite his well-documented struggles with alcohol and his mental health over the years, Ricky was “in a good place” in the days before he passed away.

Richard was not alone in life, or in the days before the weekend.

They penned: “We are all distraught at the events of recent days. To our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

“He was excited for the future, his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls Mille and Fearne were to be the centre of.”

The family added that Ricky was a “doting grandfather” and had planned to spend more time in Tenerife.

Regarding Ricky’s final days before his tragic death, his family confirmed he had been speaking to them.

The statement continued: “Richard had spoken to his family and his team in the days and weeks before the weekend. He had dinner with his girls on Friday night. And Richard was not alone in life, or in the days before the weekend.”

His family are ‘distraught’ (Credit: Kieran Riley / SplashNews.com)

Ricky’s family ‘in shock’ over his death

The boxing legend’s family added that they are still “in shock” over the “events” that took place. And confirmed his body was found by his close friend, Paul Speak.

They said: “Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard’s parents, Ray and Carol, his children, and the wider family.”

They went on to thank the public for their tributes to Ricky over the past few days.

“The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will be, in time, something that gives us all some comfort and pride.”

Ricky’s family went on to ask for privacy to grieve, and revealed that memorial service details will be released in time.

They also confirmed they have no plans to release any other public statements.

