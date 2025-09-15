This Morning star Ben Shephard fought back tears as he spoke about the death of his friend Ricky Hatton during today’s show (Monday, September 15).

Ricky sadly died yesterday (Sunday, September 14) at the age of 46. He left behind three children.

Ricky died yesterday at his home in Manchester (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ricky Hatton’s death not suspicious, police say

Boxing legend Ricky was found dead at his flat in Manchester yesterday. His family have since released a statement paying tribute to the multiple-time world champion.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard. Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many,” they said.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour, and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” they then continued.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.”

Ben Shephard emotional over Ricky Hatton’s death on This Morning

Ricky’s sad passing was discussed during today’s edition of This Morning, hosted by Ben and Cat Deeley. It proved to be an emotional topic for Ben Shephard, 50.

“I think one of the things that strikes me about the story we’re going to start with, which is a very emotional story for lots of people, particularly his friends and family, is the tragic news that British sporting icon and former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton has sadly died at the age of 46,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to spend some time with Ricky over the years. I had a Sport Relief bout back in 2008 against Lemar, Ricky was my mentor, my coach, he had been a hero of mine for years,” he continued.

“I love my boxing and no one fought like Ricky Hatton fought, like an absolute lion. He was so humble and wore his heart on his sleeve.”

Ben was visibly emotional while talking about Ricky (Credit: ITV)

Ben fights back tears

Ben then continued. “I’ve been able to spend some time with him over the years with Soccer Aid and I’ve interviewed him a number of times. He was always such a fabulous person to be around, to think that he’s no longer with us… is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said.

The star had to then compose himself before continuing.

Taking a deep breath, he said: “He didn’t care who you were, he just wanted to spend time and loved being around people.”

The star looked visibly emotional as he then introduced Chris Eubank and Anthony Ogogo, who phoned in to discuss the boxer’s legacy.

Viewers paid tribute to Ricky too. “Ricky Hatton was one of a few nice people outside the ring. RIP Champ,” one tweeted.

“What a legend Ricky Hatton was, sad loss of a great champion. RIP Hitman,” another said.

“So very very sad about Ricky Hatton. May he rest in peace,” a third wrote.

Read more: Ricky Hatton’s fight back following battle with depression: ‘I didn’t care if I lived or died’

