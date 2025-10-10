The funeral of the late boxer Ricky Hatton has got underway in Manchester. His procession began this morning (October 10) ahead of the service being held at Manchester Cathedral.

The boxing legend died on September 14 at age 46. His long-term manager, Paul Speak, found his body at his home in Manchester. As of this writing, the cause of Ricky’s death still remains unknown.

Ahead of his funeral, a procession took place in Hyde, the town where he lived.

The procession for Ricky Hatton’s funeral took place in Hyde (Credit: Sky)

Ricky Hatton funeral takes place in Manchester

Crowds gathered early this morning to pay their respects. Many emotional supporters appeared with flags that featured the Man City flag and “There is only one Ricky Hatton” written across.

When the procession began, a white Iveco lorry with the number plate “BOX IN” appeared ahead of his coffin. The vehicle was decorated with yellow flowers that spelled out his first name.

Ricky’s Only Fools And Horses three-wheeler was being carried by the lorry (Credit: Sky)

The lorry was carrying a yellow Only Fools And Horses van, where many had laid flowers around it. The three-wheeled car belonged to Only Fools and Horses fan Ricky, and he called it his “passion wagon”.

Behind was a black hearse carrying Ricky’s blue coffin, which matched the colour of the Man City shirts. It had his name – Richard – and ‘Blue Moon’ written on the side. The song is Manchester City’s club anthem.

Ricky’s blue coffin – to match his beloved Man City’s colours – was driven through the streets of Manchester so fans could pay tribute (Credit: Splash News)

‘A very sad day’

While watching the stream online, fans immediately reacted to Ricky’s funeral.

“Rest easy, champ and thank you. There’s only one Ricky Hatton,” one user wrote on X.

“Goodbye Ricky Hatton. A very sad day for boxing fans who loved this legendary sportsman and a real man of the people. Our thoughts are with Ricki’s family today,” another person then shared.

“Sat up late into the night or early hours of the morning watching and enjoying Ricky Hatton fights on the box over the years. So sad to be sat in front of the TV today watching his funeral procession….still hard to believe. RIP Hitman,” a third also remarked.

