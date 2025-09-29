Boxer Ricky Hatton revealed that he’d ‘never felt better’ in his final interview, filmed days before his death.

The world champion boxer died earlier this month, aged 46.

His cause of death hasn’t been revealed. Last week, his long-term manager and friend spoke about finding Ricky’s body. He told how he “had to take some time to process it” before calling 999. He added: “I firmly believe he didn’t intend to do it. It’s for the coroner to determine, but he had it all to live for.”

Now, Ricky’s final interview has been shared. In it, the boxer touched on his well-publicised battle with his mental health, and told First Round TV that he is thankful that he sought help, instead of taking his own life.

The boxer opened up about his previous struggles with his mental health in his last-ever interview (Credit: YouTube)

Ricky Hatton ‘never better’ in final interview before his death

He shared: “Thankfully, I didn’t get to the stage where I ended up killing myself. I got to the stage where finally for for whatever reason I decided to go and knock on someone’s door and say: ‘Please help me.'”

Ricky was open about his struggles following his three-year retirement between 2009 and 2012. He spoke about his battles with depression and suicidal ideation, as well as substance abuse – and inspired many with his rehabilitation journey.

During his final interview, Ricky was also asked how he felt now. He replied by saying: “Never better, to be honest with you.”

He continued to reveal that he was grateful to be alive. “I thank myself every day, you know, for that, I didn’t kill myself because I wouldn’t have seen me granddaughter. I wouldn’t have made up with [his old trainer] Billy Graham and I wouldn’t have done my documentary, got great feedback from that.

“I’ve done an exhibition with Marco and Tony Barrera. I went on Dancing on Ice – although I probably wish I hadn’t to be honest with you,” he joked about the show where he started a romance with actress Claire Sweeney.

“I look at the things I’ve been able to do since, you know. Positive things that have inspired others, not just myself, inspired others. And that’s that’s because I went and spoke to someone.”

Ricky took part in the recording days before his tragic death (Credit: YouTube)

‘It makes me feel good that I’ve helped others’

Ricky also spoke about being open about his mental health and his wish to help others.

He said: “I think that’s my job today. I’m a trainer now. I want to try and pass a little bit on to somebody. And if I can go and speak to someone and talk about mental health and say: ‘Listen, you don’t hold it in. Go and speak to someone. If you get off your chest and speak to someone, it’d be the best thing you do.’

“And when I get letters through the post and stuff like that: ‘Oh, Ricky, I took took what you said on board. Thanks, Ricky. You’ve really inspired me.’ That’s where I’m at today. That’s, you know, not only am I helping other people, it helps me because it makes me feel good that I’ve helped others.”

Funeral details revealed

Late last week, details of the boxer’s funeral service were announced. He will be laid to rest on Friday October 10 at Manchester Cathedral.

Entry to the cathedral itself is ticketed. However, the procession route will be published ahead of the event, with fans encouraged to line the route to pay their respects to the star.

For confidential support, call the Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org.

