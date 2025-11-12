Sort Your Life Out’s Stacey Solomon and her rise to fame – From The X Factor to reality show

Stacey Solomon is lighting up our screens once again in Sort Your Life Out – and fans couldn’t be happier to see her back.

From her early days as a single teenage mum on The X Factor to becoming one of the nation’s most loved TV personalities, Stacey’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. With her warm humour, creative touch and family-first attitude, she’s built a career that millions adore.

So, how did Stacey go from reality show contestant to household favourite, how many little ones keep her busy at home – and when can you catch her next on TV? Here’s everything you need to know.

Stacey Solomon found fame as a teenager (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Stacey Solomon?

Stacey Chanelle Clare Solomon was born on October 4, 1989. This makes her 36 years old.

She grew up with her sister Jemma and brother Matthew. Their dad Rob worked as a photographer and mum Fiona was a nurse. Stacey also has one step sister, two step brothers and a half brother.

When was Stacey Solomon on The X Factor?

Stacey was just 19 years old when she appeared on The X Factor in 2009. She was a teen mum at the time and worked in a fish and chip shop called Oh My Cod. Stacey wowed the judges with her rendition of What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Simon Cowell told her: “That took me completely by surprise, that performance.”

Although Stacey made it to the final, she didn’t win the show. She finished in third place, behind runner-up Olly Murs and winner Joe McElderry. Stacey joined The X Factor cast on tour before heading into the studio to work on her debut album, Shy.

Queen of the Jungle

Stacey’s savviest career move was signing up to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010. Fresh from her X Factor success, viewers fell for her loveable nature and she took the grim Bushtucker Trials in her stride.

Stacey was in the I’m A Celeb final with Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder and was crowned the winner. Stacey described it as a “life-changing experience” – and she wasn’t wrong.

Stacey won I’m A Celebrity in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Is Stacey married to Joe Swash?

While in Australia for I’m A Celebrity, Stacey met former EastEnders star Joe Swash. He was co-hosting the spin-off show Extra Camp at the time and they became friends.

Six years later, Stacey and Joe began dating. The couple married in a Jewish ceremony on July 24, 2022.

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey has five children. She was 17 years old when she had her first baby, a son called Zachary. Stacey’s relationship with his dad, Dean Cox, didn’t last and they split before he was born.

In 2012, she welcomed her second child Leighton with her fiancé Aaron Barnham. The couple called off their engagement and split when Leighton was two. Both dads play a big part in the boys’ lives.

Stacey has three children with her husband Joe. They are parents to son Rex, six, and daughters Rose, three, and Belle, two. She is also stepmother to Joe’s 19-year-old son Harry, who is from a former relationship.

Pickle Cottage

Stacey lives with Joe and their kids in a sprawling £1.3million mansion called Pickle Cottage. The Tudor-style property is located in a rural part of Essex and was named in honour of Stacey’s children, who she affectionately calls her “pickles”.

The Solomon-Swash family home sits in 2.5 acres of land, has five bedrooms and its own outdoor swimming pool. There is also a converted barn in the garden, which Stacey uses for a variety of projects.

Stacey and Joe’s wedding took place at Pickle Cottage, surrounded by family and friends.

When is Stacey Solomon returning with Sort Your Life Out?

In 2021, Stacey got her big break with the BBC when she landed Sort Your Life Out. The BBC show sees Stacey and team of experts go into family homes and help them with a life-changing declutter. The show continues to run and has scooped a National Television Award for Best Factual Programme.

Series 5 of the show is currently being repeated on BBC One. And the good news is, series 6 has already been confirmed. Filming has already begun, so expect to see it on screens in 2026.

Stacey has also hosted two episodes of Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas on the BBC.

Stacey’s big BBC break came with Sort Your Life Out [Credit: BBC]

Stacey & Joe: Reality show

Earlier this year, her very own reality series aired on BBC One. Stacey & Joe gave fans a look at their lives behind closed doors at Pickle Cottage.

The show was such a success that it returned for a second series in September this year. Fans watched as Stacey and Joe juggled family life with their hectic careers, a poorly dog and all their other animals. Stacey Solomon also discussed her time on Sort Your Life Out on the show, as it looked at her trying to juggle her busy life.

It has been reported that Stacey & Joe has been commissioned for a third series, with filming starting soon. Expect to see the family back on screen in 2026.

Stacey’s battle with anxiety

Stacey has spoken openly about her struggle with anxiety. She says it began when she was little and cause her to worry for up to six hours a day about death. She received treatment from a GP and therapist and still uses techniques to control it today.

The mum-of-five wrote in her column for The Sun that she ‘questions her mortality and catastrophises’ at bedtime.

Instead, she’ll try to read a ‘brain-hurty’ deeply intense book before bedtime. She says that she has to concentrate so hard that “no other thoughts” creep in.

The mum-of-five explained: “After 10 pages I’m usually exhausted and fall asleep.”

Stacey the businesswoman

Stacey Solomon isn’t just a TV favourite. She’s also a savvy businesswoman who’s quietly built a mini empire behind the scenes.

Over the years, Stacey has landed countless brand and promotional deals. That star has managed to turn her passion for interiors and family life into successful product ranges. Her Primark kids and baby collections remain a hit with shoppers. And her homeware line with George at ASDA continues to fly off the shelves.

In 2023, Stacey took things up a notch by becoming co-owner of the haircare company REHAB – and it’s clearly paid off. The brand has just been named the fastest-growing beauty company on the FEBE 100 list for 2025. This has cemented Stacey’s reputation as one of the UK’s most business-savvy stars.

Sort Your Life Out With Stacey Solomon starts at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday November 11, 2025. All episodes are available to stream on iPlayer.

