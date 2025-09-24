Stacey Solomon’s son Zach’s dad and wife make debut on Stacey & Joe

TV star Stacey Solomon’s ex Dean Cox made his debut on Stacey & Joe, alongside his wife, Nikki, to celebrate the birthday of their son Zach.

Stacey, who has five children, has rarely spoken about her son’s Zach and Leighton’s fathers in the limelight. But last night (September 23), that all changed, when Zach’s dad made an appearance on her BBC show.

Fans were treated to an insight of Stacey and Dean’s relationship and just how she and Joe make their blended family work.

Stacey was proud of her relationship with Zach’s dad (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon and Dean Cox’s relationship

Stacey was 17 when she fell pregnant with son Zach, with with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. But the couple ended up splitting before Zach was born.

While their romantic relationship ended, Stacey’s ex has continued to be a huge part of Zach’s life.

Stacey has chosen to not speak about the dads of her sons. But now, fans actually got to see what their relationship is really like.

Dean made an appearance on the latest episode (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s ex makes his debut on TV

Stacey & Joe continued last night on BBC. This episode featured the celebrations of Zach’s 17th birthday. And joining the family was Zach’s dad and his partner.

In the show Dean and Nikki arrived in time for dinner and were welcomed with open arms. The family sat around the dinner table looking at baby photos of Zach, laughing and joking.

Stacey said to Dean: “I think he’s such a good boy though, we got so lucky.”

Dean agreed: “We did alright!”

Then Joe spoke to the camera about the importance of making sure Dean was always a part of Zach’s life.

He said: “I know how important it is to make sure dads stay in their kids lives. I know what it’s like having someone else in their life. So, for me, I just want to bridge that gap and make it nice and easy for them.”

Zach actually spoke to the camera himself, explaining how “amazing” it was having his whole family together.

The 17 year old said: “That was amazing. I think when you’re with your family, with everyone, it’s lovely.”

Stacey agreed, saying: “In this scenario, it’s all about the child basically. It’s better for them that they’ve got these two families who absolutely love the bones of them than to be fighting over them. That would be horrible for them.”

The family shared dinner together (Credit: BBC)

Fans praise the blended family

When the clip was shared on TikTok, fans immediately flocked to the comments, praising the family for the way they work together.

One wrote: “True co-parenting at its best!”

Another penned: “So brilliant to see. Blended families are so important, and help every child.”

“How lovely this is to see. So many families don’t integrate and that’s so sad.”

However one fan didn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

They commented: “All for the camera. I’m not buying it.”

